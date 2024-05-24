Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are experienced enough to reinvent to stay relevant, said Parthiv Patel while backing the two Indian team legends to come good in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

With the T20 World Cup set to begin on June 2, all eyes will be on Team India, which last won an ICC trophy in 2013. India will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again lead the batting order. Unlike the Mumbai Indians’ terrible form this season, Rohit has found his bat touch. In 14 innings, he scored 417 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, including a ton and a half-century.

Despite RCB’s loss in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, Kohli is still predicted to win the Orange Cap race. He finished his campaign with 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.69, including a century and five fifties.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are legends of the game: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel, a former Indian cricketer, believes Rohit and Kohli will perform well in the T20 World Cup. He stated that the two batters are game legends who understand how to reinvent themselves in order to stay ahead of the competition.

“I don’t think we can write off any players at any point in time. Anyone can get into the side at that given time. I’ve made a comeback after eight years. You have seen Dinesh Karthik make a comeback after 9 years. So, it depends individually on that player.

When we’re talking about the category of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are the legends of the game, they understand their game really well. They know where they stand. They keep reinventing themselves. We saw what Rohit Sharma did in the 50-over World Cup and now we saw what Virat Kohli did in the IPL, where they keep reinventing themselves,” he told India Today.

India have been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, the USA, and Canada. After facing Ireland on June 5 in their opening game, India will take on Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau Country Cricket Ground in New York.

Also Read: “Virat Kohli Should….”- Ricky Ponting Opens Up About India Batter’s Position In India XI In T20 World Cup 2024