Ravichandran Ashwin detailed the difference between the captaincy styles of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, saying that Rohit Sharma puts more effort into sitting with analysts to dissect the opposition.

Ashwin debuted for India under MS Dhoni and rose to prominence under Virat Kohli’s leadership. He is now on his way to stardom, with Rohit Sharma leading the Team India.

While Dhoni and Rohit were successful in bringing the team to victory at ICC events, Kohli was essential in propelling the Test team from seventh to first place in the rankings, making them a force to be reckoned with in international settings.

Several experts have contrasted the three captains’ styles over the years.

Rohit is known for his keen cricket intellect and ability to make quick decisions under pressure. His field location and bowling adjustments usually show a comprehensive understanding of the game.

Ashwin also credited Rohit for keeping the environment of the team light and revealed that the current skipper works a lot more on tactics than Dhoni and Kohli.

“2-3 things are nice about Rohit’s captaincy. He always keep the environment of the team light. He makes an effort to keep it light. And he stays very balanced and tactically he is strong. Both Dhoni and Virat were also tactically strong but Rohit works more on the tactics,” Ashwin told journalist Vimal Kumar in an interview.

Rohit Sharma backs a player 100% once he’s selected in the Indian team: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin also highlighted how Rohit collaborates with the analytics team ahead of a major series and praised him for supporting his player.

“If there is any big match or series coming up, Rohit sits with the analytics team and coach and prepares for it, like what’s the weakness of a particular batsman, what’s the plan of a bowler.

That’s his strength but he always keeps the environment of the team light and backs the players. If he selects a player in the XI, he backs them 100%. I have played most of my career with these three captains,” Ashwin added.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Ashwin are currently on a break and are most likely to be back in action when India and Bangladesh clash in a two-Test series at home starting on September 19.

