Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the bat in the 2024 Tests. His poor form from the New Zealand series at home, where he scored just 91 runs in 6 innings, has carried over in BGT 2024-25, where he managed single-digit scores in the Adelaide Test.

India lost the second Test in Adelaide by 10 wickets, As Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian team as captain. His decision to bat first in the pink-ball Test despite rain and cloud cover was slammed by experts and after the team lost by 10 wickets, the captain has faced the music.

After failing twice in the recently finished Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, Team India captain Rohit Sharma received support from former Indian cricketer and national selector Jatin Paranjape.

Dodda Ganesh called Rohit Sharma entitled for being Mumbai after Jatin Paranjpe backs him

Paranjape expected the senior batter to turn things around in the last games of the critical series. However, former India and Karnataka cricketer Dodda Ganesh criticized Paranjape for his argument.

Paranjape highlighted that form is transient, however, class is everlasting. He also claimed that Sharma, as a Mumbai batter, would reclaim his form in the future games.

During an interview with IANS, he said: “I know he’s had a really bad run in the last few Test innings. But I think form is temporary, and class is permanent. I have a very, very good feeling about Rohit Sharma coming good, as let’s not forget that he’s a Mumbai batter.”

Dodda Ganesh was unimpressed by Paranjape’s ‘Mumbai batter’ comment for Sharma. Calling out the ‘entitlement,’ the 51-year-old wrote on the microblogging platform X: “What kind of an entitlement is this? Someone can’t [be] good just because he hails from a particular place.”

What kind of an entitlement is this? Someone can’t good just because he hails from a particular place https://t.co/uPngjfjVzS — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 10, 2024

Rohit Sharma missed the first Test of the series in Perth owing to paternity leave. He joined the squad before the second Test. The right-handed batsman returned to India’s middle order after nearly five years, giving up his opening berth to KL Rahul.

However, Sharma struggled to get going with the bat in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, scoring three and six while batting at number six. Australia won by 10 wickets to tie the five-match series at 1-1.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin in Brisbane on Saturday, December 14.

