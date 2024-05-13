Rohit Sharma can play till he’s 50 said former India cricketer Yograj Singh. Yograj, who is father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, gave examples of other cricketers as well, who did well even after crossing the age of 36.

This comes after Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma recently celebrated his 37th birthday and he will be 39 years old when the next World Cup, the T20 World Cup in 2026, occurs. As a result, the forthcoming T20 World Cup in 2026 is likely to be his final opportunity to taste World Cup triumph.

Rohit has played a total of 11 World Cups – eight T20s and three ODIs, having lifted the ultimate prize once – in his first attempt, when India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He came close in 2015, 2016, and 2019, only to lose in the semi-finals.

He then captained India in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 World Cup, but failed to realize his dream of winning the ICC trophy.

Rohit still has a great ambition to play till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, but determination alone will not suffice. Form and fitness are two significant elements in deciding how long a player can last, and in Indian cricket, once a player reaches 40, it is widely assumed that he has passed his prime. Sachin Tendulkar played until 40 and MS Dhoni until 39, but not before they were chastised for their inconsistent performances.

What is wrong if you are fit at 40, 42 or even 45: Yograj Singh on Rohit Sharma

Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh’s father, has asked the BCCI to abandon the ‘age-factor’ thinking and to consider Rohit Sharma as long as his form and fitness remain intact. He thinks Rohit is one of the few players for whom fitness has never been a dealbreaker.

“This talk about age, that someone is these many years old… I have never understood it. What is wrong if you are fit at 40, 42 or even 45, and if you are performing? In our country, people believe that once you’re 40, you’re old, it’s time to have kids, you’re done. The truth is that you are not finished,” Yograj told Sports18 in an interview. “Mohinder Amarnath was 38 years old when he won India the World Cup (he was 33). He was the Player of the Match in the final. So, I feel that in Indian cricket, the age factor should be scrapped once and for all. Rohit Sharma and Viru [Virender Sehwag] are two such great players who have never thought about fitness and training. If he does, he can play till he is 50,” he added.

Rohit will be busy in the upcoming 18 months, as after the T20 World Cup 2024, India will travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and then there will be ICC Champions Trophy. Currently in the middle of a form slump – 349 runs from 13 matches – Rohit needs to find back his mojo to give India a chance at the World Cup.

