Rohit Sharma spoke on the situation between him and Mohammed Shami after rumors circulated of a fight between the two Indian cricketers. Mohammed Shami was set to return to the Indian team following his operation earlier this year.

He was anticipated to play the home Test series against New Zealand before traveling to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, after he completed his recovery, he had swelling in his knee. This delayed his return, and he was not included in India’s first squad for the tour of Australia.

Mohammed Shami will compete in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over tournament. He will play for his domestic team, Bengal. He recently competed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he helped Bengal get to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Baroda.

Before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shami played in one Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh, bowling 43 overs without difficulty. Overall, he took 7 wickets throughout the contest.

Rohit Sharma targets NCA for not updating the Indian team about Mohammed Shami’s fitness update

India captain Rohit Sharma has criticized the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following an update on fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

During a news conference following the Gabba Test, Rohit Sharma was asked about Mohammed Shami’s fitness update. Rohit Sharma criticized the National Cricket Academy for the necessity for an update on the fast bowler.

“I think it’s high time somebody from NCA talked about him. That’s our national cricket academy where he is rehabing. Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update. But look, I understand he’s playing a lot of cricket back home, but there have been some complaints about his knee as well. The last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game. You know what happens when that kind of thing happens,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit also stated that Shami is still experiencing knee troubles while playing domestic cricket, and the Indian team management would not risk playing him until he is fit.

“There’s no way we want to take that chance unless we are like, not a hundred percent, 200 hundred percent sure. We’re not going to take any risk. But yeah, like I said in the last press conference, the door is open. If those guys at the NCA feel that he’s okay to go and recovered, and play, I will be happy to have him,” he added.

According to the reports, Mohammed Shami is still facing swelling in his knee which is preventing him from making an international comeback. The Indian team management wants him to be fully fit in the last stages of his career.

