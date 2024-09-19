Rohit Sharma has created history by equaling this record of legendary MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma is currently leading team India in the first Test against Bangladesh being played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

For the first time in history, Rohit Sharma will captain Team India in a Test match against Bangladesh. India’s skipper made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2015. Rohit also took part in the two-match Test series against the visiting squad in 2019. He got injured at the beginning of 2017 and missed the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni in an elite list

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to captain India against Bangladesh in all three international formats.

Rohit, who served as Virat Kohli’s deputy in white-ball cricket from 2017 to 2021, led India in their inaugural T20I against Bangladesh in 2018. India, led by Rohit, faced Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. Dinesh Karthik hit a six on the penultimate delivery against Bangladesh, leading India to victory.

Later in 2018, Rohit captained India at the Asia Cup. India once again defeated Bangladesh in the final to win the trophy. Virat rested from the Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup.

India in trouble against Bangladesh in Chennai

Rohit has now led India in one Test, six ODIs, and seven Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh. Dhoni led India in one Test, 11 ODIs, and five T20Is against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and KL Rahul captained India in two formats against Bangladesh. Virat never captained a Twenty20 International against Bangladesh.

Ganguly, Dravid, and Sehwag captained India in two formats against Bangladesh. Rahul has not led India in a Twenty20 International against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first on the opening day of the first Test match in Chennai. Hasan Mahmud proved his captain right by dismissing the first four Indian batters. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell for 6 runs each, while Shubman Gill scored a duck.

Rishabh Pant fell for 39 runs after lunch, post adding 62 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fourth wicket. Jaiswal then made a brilliant 56, before being caught behind off the bowling of Nahid Rana.

Then Mehidy Hasan Miraz had KL Rahul caught by short leg to leave India 144/6 in the second session on day one.

