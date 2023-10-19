SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Rohit Sharma Gets Huge Gains In The Recent Update Of ICC ODI Rankings

Oct 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM

Rohit Sharma Gets Huge Gains In The Recent Update Of ICC ODI Rankings

India captain Rohit Sharma was one of the biggest gainers in the recent update of the ICC ODI rankings that was released on October 18, 2023, Wednesday. Apart from Rohit, Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult were also prominent risers.

Devastating displays from South Africa opener de Kock and India captain Rohit at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have propelled the duo higher in the ODI Batting Rankings.

Rohit has made a bigger jump of five places to sixth after amassing 131 runs against Afghanistan then backing it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan.

On the other hand, De Kock who is playing his last ODI World Cup, started the tournament with back-to-back tons but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to the top spot when dismissed for 20 and sparking a match-turning South Africa’s batting collapse against Netherlands.

He has thus far risen three spots to third in the ODI batting rankings, leapfrogging teammate Rassie van der Dussen in fourth.

Quinton De Kock
Quinton De Kock Credits: Twitter

Following outstanding innings that spurred each of their teams to unexpected wins, Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 ranks to 18th) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spaces to 27th) have also risen in the batting rankings.

Babar Azam Remains No.1 Ranked ODI Batter; Trent Boult In Touching Distance Of No.1 Rank In Bowlers

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has increased his rating points to 836 and increased his lead to 18 points in the ODI batting standings. After bouncing back from sickness to open his Cricket World Cup campaign with 12 runs against Pakistan, India’s rising gun Shubman Gill is still in second place.

New Zealand pacer Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI Bowling Rankings, as he is only one rating point behind current leader Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest ratings update.

Trent Boult
Trent Boult Credits: Twitter

The left-arm quick has a formidable record at Cricket World Cups after being the equal-leading wicket-taker alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc on 22 scalps in 2015.

Afghanistan magician Rashid Khan has climbed two spots higher to fourth place, while Keshav Maharaj moved seven spots to equal fifth alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan holds the No.1 spot in the ODI All-rounder Rankings with 343 rating points.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram’s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf’s Bowling

ICC ODI Rankings

Quinton de Kock

Rohit Sharma

Trent Boult

