Rohit Sharma Gets Huge Gains In The Recent Update Of ICC ODI Rankings

India captain Rohit Sharma was one of the biggest gainers in the recent update of the ICC ODI rankings that was released on October 18, 2023, Wednesday. Apart from Rohit, Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult were also prominent risers.

Devastating displays from South Africa opener de Kock and India captain Rohit at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have propelled the duo higher in the ODI Batting Rankings.

Rohit has made a bigger jump of five places to sixth after amassing 131 runs against Afghanistan then backing it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan.

On the other hand, De Kock who is playing his last ODI World Cup, started the tournament with back-to-back tons but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to the top spot when dismissed for 20 and sparking a match-turning South Africa’s batting collapse against Netherlands.

He has thus far risen three spots to third in the ODI batting rankings, leapfrogging teammate Rassie van der Dussen in fourth.

Following outstanding innings that spurred each of their teams to unexpected wins, Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 ranks to 18th) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spaces to 27th) have also risen in the batting rankings.

Babar Azam Remains No.1 Ranked ODI Batter; Trent Boult In Touching Distance Of No.1 Rank In Bowlers

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has increased his rating points to 836 and increased his lead to 18 points in the ODI batting standings. After bouncing back from sickness to open his Cricket World Cup campaign with 12 runs against Pakistan, India’s rising gun Shubman Gill is still in second place.

New Zealand pacer Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI Bowling Rankings, as he is only one rating point behind current leader Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest ratings update.

The left-arm quick has a formidable record at Cricket World Cups after being the equal-leading wicket-taker alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc on 22 scalps in 2015.

Afghanistan magician Rashid Khan has climbed two spots higher to fourth place, while Keshav Maharaj moved seven spots to equal fifth alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan holds the No.1 spot in the ODI All-rounder Rankings with 343 rating points.