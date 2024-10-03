Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has made a huge claim and said that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than MS Dhoni. Harbhajan Singh played a lot of his Indian cricket under MS Dhoni, while most of his IPL cricket for Mumbai Indians came under Rohit Sharma.

Harbhajan also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), playing under MS Dhoni’s captaincy and winning the IPL 2018.

Dhoni’s famous leadership guided India to three ICC trophies—T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013—and Rohit led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the two most successful captains in IPL history with five titles each to their names. Both captaincy tenures came to an end before the IPL 2024 season. Harbhajan stunned the cricket world by naming Rohit as a better captain than the charismatic leader Dhoni.

Harbhajan explained that Rohit Sharma is more relatable and approachable to players, while MS Dhoni believes in being the singular leader.

Rohit Sharma is a better captain than MS Dhoni- Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan stated that Rohit’s ability to communicate with his teammates, understand their strategies, and build confidence distinguishes him as a “people’s captain,” which puts the current captain ahead of the famous wicketkeeper-batter.

Harbhajan, on the other side, emphasized Dhoni’s distinct style, which was characterized by a calm and often silent temperament as captain. Dhoni, recognized for his ability to lead by instinct and patience, frequently lets his players learn from their mistakes without intervening.

It was also conveyed by the ex-India spinner that MS Dhoni used to avoid talking to anyone, as he conveyed his thoughts to the players through his silence, and it was his style of communicating with teammates.

Harbhajan Singh said on Sports Yaari: “Rohit is ahead of Dhoni because the former is the people’s captain. He goes up to the players to know about their plans. His teammates are able to connect with him. But Dhoni was different. He didn’t talk to anyone. Dhoni conveyed his thoughts to the players through his silence. It was his style of communicating with teammates.”

Rohit Sharma is a better captain than MS Dhoni says Harbhajan Singh Full podcast at 9pm tonight, only on Sports Yaari YouTube Channel 🇮🇳

pic.twitter.com/6tVAdJh6qx — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 2, 2024

Rohit Sharma’s participatory technique, which promotes communication and trust, contrasts significantly with Dhoni’s hands-off strategy, which empowers his players via confidence.

Also Read: ‘Babar Azam Was Forced To Resign As Pakistan Captain Due To Gary Kirsten’s Report’- Yasir Arafat