SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma Is Definitely One Of The Greats Of The Game And Hopefully, He Will Win India A World Cup As Captain – Yuvraj Singh

SW Desk

Oct 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM

Rohit Sharma Is Definitely One Of The Greats Of The Game And Hopefully, He Will Win India A World Cup As Captain &#8211; Yuvraj Singh

Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh believes that Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team to the third ICC ODI title in the ongoing marquee event on home soil. The Men in Blue have started the tournament on a bang winning two out of their two games in a dominating fashion.

Rohit Sharma brought a breath of fresh air to Indian cricket, following the exit of  Virat Kohli post-2021 T20 World Cup. Now, he has a chance to become the third Indian captain to lift the ODI World Cup after legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, and the Men in Blue will be desperate to win the championship on home soil after 12 long years.

Speaking on ANI, Yuvraj Singh feels that Rohit Sharma has more capability to make numerous records in the forthcoming games and hailed him as one of the modern-day greats of the game and backs the Indian skipper to win the championship in India and expects a very good contest between India and Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

“Rohit Sharma has broken many big records; I think he has so much capability that he can break any record. He is definitely one of the greats of the game. He has scored 31 ODI hundreds which is a big achievement. He is still not done yet and hopefully, he will win India a World Cup as captain. He played the role of an opener in the second stage. Before he used to play in the middle order,” Yuvraj Singh added.

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh Credits: Twitter

“It is good for both the teams that after so many years the match is being held in India. Hopefully, this will be a good match,” Yuvraj Singh said.

Rohit Sharma is one of the renowned white-ball captains in the world, leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL championship titles. The Indian opener also led the Men in Blue to the 2018 Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy titles and added another Asia Cup title under his leadership in Sri Lanka before the start of the tournament.

The last time the ODI World Cup was played in Asia, India won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final on home soil in 2011 and they will fancy their chances to win the ODI World Cup on home soil after 12 long years.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh

NEWS

Related Article
He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets &#8211; Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi&#8217;s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup
He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets – Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup

Oct 17, 2023, 1:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well &#8211; Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well – Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches

Oct 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me &#8211; Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner&#8217;s Reaction At The On-field Umpire
ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me – Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner’s Reaction At The On-field Umpire

Oct 17, 2023, 12:32 PM

We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It &#8211; Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia
We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It – Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia

Oct 17, 2023, 12:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Don&#8217;t Need Really Know What&#8217;s Been Said&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Don’t Need Really Know What’s Been Said…” – Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

Oct 17, 2023, 11:07 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Gives Lot Of Importance To Data And Statistics &#8211; Amol Muzumdar On Indian Skipper&#8217;s Captaincy Style
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Gives Lot Of Importance To Data And Statistics – Amol Muzumdar On Indian Skipper’s Captaincy Style

Oct 17, 2023, 10:24 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic