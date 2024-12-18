Rohit Sharma, Indian captain, was asked about his future plans after his teammate Ravi Ashwin called time on his international career on December 18, 2024. Ashwin made the shocking announcement after the third BGT 2024-25 Test in Brisbane ended in a draw.

Rohit Sharma stated that there will be no more shocks from the Indian team during the current five-match Test series in Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin played the second Test of the series in Adelaide. He grabbed one wicket and scored 22 and 7 runs over two innings. Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ashwin for the third Test, while Washington Sundar appeared in the series opener in Perth. He is India’s second-leading wicket-taker in Tests.

Ashwin claimed 537 wickets in 106 Test matches. The 38-year-old spinner is just trailing legendary cricketer Anil Kumble, who has 619 wickets. Overall, Ashwin has 765 wickets in 287 international cricket matches. He was frequently barred from playing in SENA countries due to the pace-friendly conditions.

Filhaal ke liye kuch nahi: Rohit Sharma on his plans for retirement

Following Ashwin’s retirement, a journalist questioned Indian captain Rohit Sharma about any other surprises on the tour. India’s key players, notably Rohit and Virat Kohli, are likely to play their final Test series in Australia.

There had been rumors that Rohit would retire in the middle of the series, but the Indian captain responded with precision.

“No, abhi toh filhaal ke liye kuch nahi hai” (No, for now, there’s nothing),” Rohit said.

So Rohit bro not retiring anytime soon 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/ycUJO30dT8 — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) December 18, 2024

Rohit Sharma’s form and captaincy in Australia have come under question. He received single-digit marks in Adelaide and a mediocre 10 in Brisbane. He had made 3 and 6 in Adelaide pink-ball Test. Before that, Rohit had made just 91 runs in six innings at home in three Tests against New Zealand.

His leadership has also been called into doubt, particularly following his defensive tactics during the home series loss against New Zealand and the 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide.

Rohit has the opportunity to redeem himself in the upcoming games in Melbourne and Sydney. Melbourne and Sydney, which are regarded for their better batting conditions, give prospects for him to recover and help India win another series in Australia and go to the World Test Championship final.

The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin on Thursday, December 26, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series will end with the New Year Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 3.

