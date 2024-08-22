The Indian captain in the 50-over format and the longest form of the game, Rohit Sharma, has praised three pillars of Indian cricket behind their success in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 win in the United States of America (USA) and West Indies, where they beat South Africa in the final of the event at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the Blue Brigade missed the opportunity to win the ODI World Cup at home last year, when they lost the final against Australia but held their nerve eight months later to make history by winning their second title in the Men’s 20-over World Cup.

The Nagpur-born, who decided to call his time from the shortest format of the game, was named the men’s international cricketer of the year at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

“It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much.” The veteran expressed this during the function.

Rohit Sharma picks these three people to call the three pillars of Indian cricket

Rahul Dravid, by then the head coach of the Indian team, thought of making an end to his role but was later held back due to the captain’s request. He finished his coaching career with a memorable moment of lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

The 37-year-old Indian batter picked Dravid, the chief of their selection committee Ajit Agarkar, and the BCCI secretary Jay Shah as the three pillars of their cricket.

“That is what was required. I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are Mr. Jay Shah, Mr. Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.” Rohit Sharma noted. “That was very critical for me to do what I did and not to forget the players, who came in at different points in time and helped the team to achieve what we achieved.”

He won the inaugural edition of the title in 2007 with the team as a player, but winning it twice and that too as a captain of the side was something he found hard to describe in a few words.

“(It was) a feeling that cannot come every day. It was something that we were hoping for. When we won the World Cup, it was important for all of us to enjoy the moment, which we did pretty well, and thanks to our nation as well for celebrating with us.” Rohit Sharma remarked.

The Mumbai batter also pointed out how it wasn’t only about the hard work of the players but the ones among the backroom staff who helped the players in crunch situations throughout the event.

“As much as it meant for us, it meant a whole lot to the entire nation as well. It felt great to bring it (trophy) back home here and celebrate with everyone here.” The veteran Indian batter shaded light. “(It is a) fantastic feeling that can never be put out in words. I don’t think it’s a feeling that can be expressed. It won’t do justice to our effect when all that happened.”

With freeing himself from the shortest format of the game, Rohit Sharma looks forward to the upcoming success in the 50-over format and the red-ball games.

“We’ve got a couple of solid tours coming up, very challenging ones as well. For us, it never stops. Once you achieve, something you always look forward to achieving more.” The former T20I captain concluded.

Under Rohit Sharma, India will start their home season in Tests against Bangladesh on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.