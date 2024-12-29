Rohit Sharma was unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the latter didn’t have a very good day in the field on day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Melbourne. He dropped three catches as India tried hard to take quick wickets from Australia to keep their lead to a minimum.

In the 40th over, with Australia suffering at 4-11, Marnus Labuschagne, on 46, flicked a ball from Akash Deep into the gully, where Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to grab the easy catch at a comfortable height.

Notably, that was Jaiswal’s second error on Day 4, after dropping Usman Khawaja earlier. Meanwhile, Rohit’s harsh answer received significant criticism, with many questioning the Indian captain’s leadership style and whether he could have shown more support for the promising young talent.

Rohit Sharma slammed by Ex-Australia players for scolding Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, apparently enraged, expressed his displeasure with Yashasvi Jaiswal rather than offering him support. Rohit’s stern answer received significant criticism, with many questioning the Indian captain’s leadership style and whether he could have shown more support for the promising young talent.

Reacting to the incident, Australia’s Michael Hussey and Alyssa Healy criticized Rohit Sharma’s reaction after Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a catch in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

“I’ve got to be honest; I don’t like that reaction from the Indian skipper. I appreciate he’s emotional, and he desperately wants wickets, but you’re the one who has to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch. He’s going to feel bad enough as it is for putting a catch down, especially someone like Marnus Labuschagne; it happens quickly; it’s in, it’s out. You don’t need to see that as a young player,” Hussey told Fox Cricket.

Marnus Labuschagne went on to make 70 runs, stabilizing Australia’s innings along with captain Pat Cummins (41) for support.

Alyssa Healy reacts to Rohit Sharma’s poor behavior on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s drop catch

On the other hand, Australia Women captain Alyssa Healy responded to the event by underlining the significance of having the appropriate mindset when working as teammates. She emphasized the importance of teamwork, particularly in a Test match.

“Particularly when you need him to walk out and open the batting alongside you, to make some runs and try and win a Test match for your country,” Healy said.

Australia have made 228/9 at stumps on day 4 with a lead of 333 runs, with Nathan Lyon unbeaten on 41 and Scott Boland on 10*.

Also Read: Sam Konstas’ Childhood Coach ‘Not Surprised’ On Opener’s Flamboyance In 4th MCG Test