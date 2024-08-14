Rohit Sharma, India’s captain in ODIs and Tests, has achieved his career-best ranking in 50-over cricket in the latest ICC ODI Rankings update. He moved to the No. 2 spot in the ICC ODI rankings and as a result, closed in on the no.1 ranked batter Babar Azam of Pakistan.

Rohit was one of India’s few bright moments in the series, which concluded with a surprise victory for Sri Lanka.

Despite India’s 0-2 series defeat, Rohit Sharma scored the most runs for any side, with 157 in three innings at an average of 52.33. He scored all of his runs with an astounding strike rate of 141.44 on spin-friendly pitches.

In the most recent ODI Batting Rankings, Rohit Sharma has passed Shubman Gill to claim second place. Rohit is now barely behind Babar Azam in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Rohit Sharma currently has 765 rating points, while Shubman Gill has 763. Gill has been demoted to third place.

Rohit Sharma reaches career-best ODI rankings

Gill had a dismal series against Sri Lanka, which may have led to his downfall. The 24-year-old opener averaged 19 in three ODIs against Sri Lanka, scoring only 57 runs.

India unfortunately lost the three-match ODI series to Sri Lanka 2-0 after the first ODI ended in a tie. This was the first time since 1997 that Team India had lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka- at home or away.

Babar Azam remains the no.1 ranked ODI batter in the ICC rankings

Rohit Sharma demonstrated why he is ranked so highly. He was as efficient against pace and spin, giving India soaring beginnings. Unfortunately, the Indian skipper did not get the anticipated results for his side.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s ODI and T20I captain, is comfortably at the top with 824 rating points. India is not scheduled to play any ODIs until February of next year, giving Babar Azam a chance to build on his lead from the November ODIs against Australia.

Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka’s opening batsman, also improved in the ODI Batting Rankings. Nissanka climbed one spot to eighth in the rankings. He made 101 runs in three ODIs against India.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands rose ten places to 54th, while Monank Patel of the United States rose eleven places to 56th.

Asian domination of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings continues as India and Sri Lanka batters make progress 👊https://t.co/oRsAIZaaMo — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2024

Also Read: Rishabh Pant To Make Return? Selection Battle For India Before 2-Tests vs Bangladesh