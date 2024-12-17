India captain Rohit Sharma continued his failures with the bat as he was dismissed early on day 4 of the ongoing Brisbane Test of the BGT 2024-25 Test series.

At the latter end of Day 3, Rohit Sharma came out to bat at No. 6. It was anticipated that the captain would light the stage on fire throughout the current game, and he did well to remain undefeated at stumps. Many people supported the captain to take the lead because India was under a lot of strain.

However, Rohit Sharma scored another poor score in the series, thus it was not the case. The batsman got off to a good start by leaving the ball and performing a fantastic cover drive. However, Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia, ended his time at the crease.

Pat Cummins ends Rohit Sharma’s short stay at the crease in Brisbane Test

Rohit Sharma poked at a bigger delivery that Pat Cummins had pitched near the off stump. The ball caught the outside edge as the batter played hard at it, and wicketkeeper Alex Carey safely pouched it behind the stumps.

In addition to hitting two boundaries during his innings, Rohit Sharma finished with 10 runs off 27 balls. The current Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 saw its third straight defeat. This has put the captain of the Indian team under intense scrutiny.

Rohit Sharma’s terrible record in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has continued, as he has only managed 19 runs in three innings during the Australia tour. After the 2024 T20 World Cup, the captain has already declared his intention to retire from T20I, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he also ends his Test career.

Since the 2024 home season, Rohit Sharma has been in bad form. Rohit scored 91 runs in six innings against New Zealand and only 42 runs in four innings against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma to retire, fans speculate after his gloves act

In the midst of all of this, Rohit Sharma’s gesture raised speculation that he was retiring. The batter abandoned his gloves in front of the dugout, directly behind the advertising board, as he made his way to the dressing room.

This made many fans speculate about his retirement and they came up with a few reactions:

Rohit Sharma left his gloves in front of the dugout. Signs of retirement?

The worrying part was Rohit Sharma never looked like surviving the spell from Pat Cummins. Worked over & knocked out, his gloves now left lying in front of the dugout.

The worrying part was Rohit Sharma never looked like surviving the spell from Pat Cummins. Worked over & knocked out, his gloves now left lying in front of the dugout

Rohit Sharma To Announce Retirement? Team India Skipper Leaving His Gloves In Front Of Dugout After Another Low Score In Brisbane Sparks Speculations.

Good he should retire.

Grt news for indian cricket

Yes both Rohit and Virat should retire after this series. We will start afresh from the next WTC cycle.

Mark My Words Rohit and Kohli last Test series

