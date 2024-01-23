sportzwiki logo
  Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Mohammed Shami Make It Into 2023 ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Mohammed Shami Make It Into 2023 ICC Men’s ODI Team Of The Year

Avinash T

Jan 23, 2024 at 4:31 PM

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Mohammed Shami Make It Into 2023 ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year

The International Cricket Council has announced the 2023 ODI Men’s Team of the Year, which includes six Indian players nominated for their outstanding performances last year in the 50-over format, including top-order batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, and left-arm Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Apart from Six Indians in the team, The ICC ODI team of 2023 includes Australia’s opener Travis Head, New Zealand’s middle order batter Daryl Mitchell, South African wicketkeeper finisher Heinrich Klaasen and fellow countryman Marco Jansen, and Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa in the side, who have performed exceedingly well in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Eight players from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in November have made the honourable list, including six Indians and two Australians. There are no English, Sri Lankan, or Pakistani players on the list following a disappointing World Cup performance in India.

Rohit Sharma had a brilliant 2023 in ODI cricket, contributing significantly to the team’s success in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The Indian skipper was responsible for India’s scorching starts in the 50-over format and showed excellent attacking skills throughout the year. 

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

Shubman Gill began exhibiting his talent since his debut and had an excellent start to 2023, scoring a century against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The young Indian finished the 2023 ODIs with 1584 runs to his name. Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli dominated the World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds, and was named tournament MVP.

Daryll Mitchell was a standout performer for New Zealand in the ODI World Cup, giving their side a sigh of hope in the semifinals against India. At the same time, Heinrich Klaasen has been a revelation for South Africa in the white-ball style of the game, scoring numerous match-winning runs.

Marco Jansen had a stellar campaign for South Africa picking up crucial wickets throughout the World Cup alongside his batting prowess in the lower-order. Mohammed Siraj has a propensity of causing dramatic collapses in opponent batting lineups, as seen in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka, where he recorded career-best numbers of 6/21 and heroics against the Island nation in Wankhede.

Mohammed Shami And Virat Kohli
Mohammed Shami And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Mohammed Shami has grabbed 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in seven matches, with the best bowling figure of 7/57. Mohammed Shami has performed incredibly well for the Men in Blue after replacing Hardik Pandya in the starting lineup following his injury.

Kuldeep Yadav had an impressive return to the Indian white-ball system, serving as the team’s primary spinner in the World Cup, while Adam Zampa was important in Australia’s ODI success in the ODI World Cup 2023.

ICC’s ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klassen (WK), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Tagged:

ICC

ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year

International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

