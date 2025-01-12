Rohit Sharma, India Test and ODI captain was ready to retire from Indian cricket after the Melbourne Test loss in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India lost the BGT 1-3 as Rohit Sharma lost the Adelaide and MCG Tests as captain, while Brisbane ended in a draw because of rain.

According to sources, Rohit Sharma decided to hang up his boots following a run of underwhelming Test cricket batting performances. In the Boxing Day Test, the senior opener resumed his opening role after batting in the middle order in Adelaide and Brisbane.

The Indian captain’s comeback to the top order, however, was unsuccessful as he failed to contribute in either innings, and India lost badly. It compelled him to make a decision about his future.

Well-wishers kept Rohit Sharma from announcing his retirement from cricket before the Sydney Test

After scoring just 31 runs in five innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 and losing six straight Test matches as captain of India, Rohit’s anguish was understandable.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying by Times of India: “Rohit had made up his mind after MCG. Had his well-wishers from the outside not forced him to change his mind, we could have well seen another retirement in Australia.”

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir not getting along

India lost the Test series 3-1 to Australia after losing by six wickets in Sydney, where Rohit chose to skip the fourth Test. According to reports, tensions were growing between the two, and head coach Gautam Gambhir was not happy about the situation.

According to the report, Gautam Gambhir was not pleased with Rohit’s change of heart before the Sydney New Year Test. A building cold war between the coach and skipper resulted from Rohit’s subsequent absence from the final Test, which infuriated the Indian head coach.

Given Gautam Gambhir’s remarks about his participation, Rohit Sharma’s decision to skip the final BGT Test aroused a lot of concerns. Then, during the team’s last training session in Australia, Rohit’s lackluster demeanor added gasoline to the rumors concerning his future.

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma will be reunited for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, therefore for the time being, they have no choice but to collaborate.

