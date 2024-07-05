Rohit Sharma and the entire Indian T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad were felicitated by the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium after they had an open bus parade to the ground in Mumbai.

The Indian team had landed in Delhi early morning on Thursday and after resting for some time at a hotel, met with PM Narendra Modi who hosted them for breakfast at the PM’s house. The meeting and discussions went on for over an hour after which the team returned to the hotel and departed for the Delhi airport.

From Delhi, the Indian contingent took a special chartered flight to Mumbai, where they were given an open bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. A swarm of Indian team supporters thronged to the streets to see their favorite stars holding the T20 World Cup trophy.

The Indian team was then taken to Wankhede Stadium, where they took a lap of honor to thank the fans there, who had waited for them since 4 pm amidst heat and rain.

Rohit Sharma’s father and mother visit Wankhede Stadium to meet their son

Rohit Sharma’s mother Poornima and father Gurunath along with other family members were present in the President’s box at the Wankhede Stadium to see their son with the World Cup trophy. His mother even missed her doctor’s appointment to see her son celebrate the World Cup victory in front of a packed stadium with more than 30,000 chanting his name.

Speaking to Indian Express, Poornima revealed that Rohit had already planned on quitting the T20I format before heading for the World Cup.

“I have never thought I would see this day. Before going to the World Cup, he had come to meet us and said that he wanted to quit T20Is after this. I just said try to win. I was not feeling well today and had a doctor’s appointment, but I still came as I wanted to see this day.

I can’t express my happiness. Look at the cheering. I have never experienced this kind of atmosphere. The amount of love he is getting is because of his hard work and dedication. I’m the happiest mother today. What more can I ask now! This day won’t come again in life. As he was taking the lap of honor, it was an emotional moment as he has been playing for a day like this,” she said.

Rohit’s brother Vishal was also present along with their parents.

