Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (RCB Playing XI) & Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (SRH Playing XI), IPL 2024, Match 30: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 30th game of the ongoing IPL 2024. The RCB vs SRH game is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (April 15).

RCB have won just one of their six games so far and will be desperate for a win. They have lost their last four games as well and are in a desperate need of a wicket. On the other hand, SRH have won three of their first five games and will be eyeing another crucial win. Before the game takes place, we are taking a look at the probable playing elevens of both the teams.

RCB Playing XI:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c)

While Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, he failed to get going in the last game against MI and was out for just 3. The former RCB captain would be looking to score big in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis scored 61 runs and will be eyeing another good outing with the bat.

Batsmen and allrounders: Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror

Barring Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik, all the other middle and lower-order RCB batters struggled to do well against MI. While both Patidar and Karthik scored fine fifties, the likes of Jacks (8), Maxwell (0) and Lomror (0) could not even tough the double-digit mark.

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

RCB’s bowlers had a terrible outing against MI in the last game. MI chased down 197 runs in less than 17 overs by losing just three wickets. Not a single RCB bowler managed to have an economy-rate of less than 10 and they will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming game.

SRH Playing XI:

Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

Both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head got the starts in their last game but failed to score big. While Sharma scored 16, Head was out for 21 against PBKS. Both the batters have looked in good touch and will be looking to score big in the upcoming game.

Batsmen and allrounders: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed

The likes of Aiden Markram (0) and Heinrich Klaasen (9) failed to get going against PBKS and will be looking to make amends in the upcoming game. Nitish Reddy starred with the bat, scoring a match-winning 64 off 37 balls and will be eyeing another good show. Abdul Samad played a fine cameo of 25 runs from 12 balls while Shahbaz Ahmed remained unbeaten on 14.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

The SRH bowlers successfully defended 182 runs in the last game and will be looking to make another match-winning impact. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two wickets, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat picked up a wicket each.