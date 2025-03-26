Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns against each other in the sixth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 26) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Both the teams have started their campaign with a loss and will be hoping to win the upcoming game and open their account in IPL 2025. KKR went down against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament-opener last week.

After a fifty from captain Ajinkya Rahane powered KKR to a competitive total of 174/8, the bowlers failed to defend the total. RCB chased down the total inside 17 overs by losing only three wickets.

On the other hand, RR suffered a 44-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the season. Chasing an improbable total of 287 runs, the Royals finished their innings on a commendable 242/6.

RR vs KKR Match preview and prediction – Match 6, IPL 2025:

RR vs KKR Match Information:

Match RR vs KKR, Match 6, IPL 2025 Date & Time 26 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

RR vs KKR: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to favour the batsmen.

RR vs KKR Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Guwahati on the match day. So, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport during the RR vs KKR match.

Temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s during the entire match.

RR vs KKR: Head-to-Head Record

RR and KKR have played 30 games against each other so far. Of those 30 games, both the teams have won 14 each while two games ended in no result.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost RR 30 14 14 KKR 30 14 14

RR vs KKR: Squads

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

KKR Squad:

Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali

RR vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs:

RR Playing 11:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag (c)

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Shubham Dubey

Shimron Hetmyer

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Tushar Deshpande

Sandeep Sharma

KKR Playing 11:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Venkatesh Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Anrich Nortje

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakaravarthy

Key Players to Watch:

RR:

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Sandeep Sharma

KKR:

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Anrich Nortje

RR vs KKR Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal or Sanju Samson

Who will score the most runs for KKR in the match: Quinton de Kock or Ajinkya Rahane

RR vs KKR Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Sandeep Sharma or Maheesh Theekshana

Who will pick the most wickets for KKR in the match: Varun Chakaravarthy or Anrich Nortje

RR vs KKR Match Prediction for Match 6, IPL 2025:

RR will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against KKR.