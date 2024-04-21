RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 38th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to take place on Monday (April 22) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RR and MI. You’ll get RR vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our RR vs MI match prediction.

RR vs MI Match Preview:

With six wins from seven games, RR are flying high in IPL 2024 and are but confirmed to qualify for the playoffs. A couple of more wins in the remaining seven league games will surely take them to the playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led side will be entering the game against MI full of confidence after registering a thrilling win in their last outing.

Chasing an improbable 224 runs, RR were reeling at 121 for 6 in the 13th over and were staring down the barrel against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, a stunning unbeaten century from Jos Buttler gave RR a thrilling last-ball win. With the momentum on their side, RR will be eyeing another win.

The upcoming game will be the second meeting between RR and MI this season. In the first meeting between the two teams, RR thrashed MI by six wickets in their own backyard. The table-toppers will be eyeing another win over the five-time champions.

MI have also won their last game although they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table. After starting their season with three losses in a row, MI have won three of their last four games and will be eyeing another crucial win.

IPL 2024 points table:

With six wins from seven games, RR are currently at the top in the IPL 2024 points table. MI, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with three wins and four losses so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.914 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.529 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.123 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.133 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.477 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.303 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.251 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

RR vs MI: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

RR vs MI Match info:

Article Title RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Rajasthan Royals & Mumbai Indians Series name IPL 2024 Date 22-Apr-24 Category RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RR vs MI Head To Head record:

RR MI 28 Matches played 28 13 Won 15 15 Lost 13 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between RR and MI:

Ground Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 Eden Gardens 0 1 0 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 0 1 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 1 0 2 Kingsmead 1 0 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 5 2 0 7 Wankhede Stadium 4 5 0 9 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 2 0 3 Overall 13 15 0 28

RR vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RR vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 186

RR Squad:

Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

MI squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla

Fantasy stats for RR vs MI:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR A Khan Bowler 10 6 1 1 RR R Parag All Rounder 10 6 1 0 RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 6 2 0 RR T Boult Bowler 10 6 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 5 0 1 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 5 1 0 RR K Sen Bowler 10 4 1 1 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 8 4 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 4 0 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 4 0 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 3 1 2 RR N Saini Bowler 8 2 0 1 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 2 0 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 1 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 2 1 0 0 RR T Kotian Bowler 1 1 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI T Varma Batter 10 8 0 0 MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 7 0 1 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 1 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 7 3 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 7 2 1 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI R Sharma Batter 10 6 1 0 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI G Coetzee Bowler 7 4 1 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI T David Batter 10 3 0 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 2 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 7 2 0 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 10 2 0 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 6 1 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 1 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

KKR vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RR vs MI for the 38th match of IPL 2024:

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Jos Buttler, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger

MI Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

MI impact players:

Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir

RR and MI team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Jos Buttler 107* runs Riyan Parag 34 runs Jasprit Bumrah 3 wickets Suryakumar Yadav 78 runs Rohit Sharma 36 runs

Most runs and wickets for RR and MI in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 276 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Vaibhav Arora – 7 wickets Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 361 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 5 wickets

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Rohit Sharma: With 297 runs from seven games, Rohit Sharma is MI’s leading run-scorer this season. He will be eyeing a good outing against RR.

With 297 runs from seven games, Rohit Sharma is MI’s leading run-scorer this season. He will be eyeing a good outing against RR. Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been in good form since returning to action. In four games this season, he has scored two half-centuries including a 78-run knock in the last game.

Top Picks for RR vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has been in fine run this IPL. In seven games so far, he has scored 318 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Riyan Parag has been in fine run this IPL. In seven games so far, he has scored 318 runs with the help of three half-centuries. Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is coming into this game on the back of a stunning unbeaten match-winning century. He has scored 250 runs so far with the help of two centuries.

Budget Picks for RR vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Avesh Khan: In seven games so far, Avesh Khan has picked up seven wickets. He has a knack of picking crucial wickets and has played a key role in RR’s fine run this season.

In seven games so far, Avesh Khan has picked up seven wickets. He has a knack of picking crucial wickets and has played a key role in RR’s fine run this season. Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee has hit the ground running in his first IPL season. The South Africa pacer has taken 12 wickets in seven games so far.

RR vs MI Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Jos Buttler (vc) Sanju Samson Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Hardik Pandya Riyan Parag Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Jos Buttler Sanju Samson Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav (c) Tilak Varma Allrounders Hardik Pandya Riyan Parag (vc) Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal Jasprit Bumrah Trent Boult

RR vs MI Match Prediction Today:

Going by the current form, RR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against MI.