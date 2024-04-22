RR vs MI highlights: Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century, Rajasthan Royals, on Monday (April 22), thrashed Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to register their 7th win in eight games in IPL 2024. Chasing 180, RR crossed the finishing line in the 19th over.

Jos Buttler and Jaiswal gave RR a good start by adding 74 runs for the first wicket. Piyush Chawla ended the stand in the eighth over by dismissing Buttler for 35 to give MI the much-needed first breakthrough. Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, however, did not let MI capitalise on the breakthrough.

In the 10th over, Jaiswal completed his first fifty of the season with a six. At the halfway stage in the innings, RR were on 95 for 1. Both Samson and Jaiswal kept hitting the boundaries at regular intervals to keep RR in the driver’s seat.

At the end of the 15th over, RR raced away to 151 for 1 to bring down the equation to only 29 runs from the last five overs. The hosts eventually crossed the finishing line in the 19th over. On the first ball of the over bowled by Tilak Varma, Jaiswal completed his century off 59 balls by taking a single before sealing the game by hitting a four on the fourth ball.

RR vs MI: MI innings

Earlier in the game, Mumbai Indians finished their innings on 179/9 after Sanju Samson won the toss opted to bat first. Tilak Varma top-scored for the visitors, scoring 65 runs off 45 balls. For RR, Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball, taking 5 wickets for just 18 runs in his comeback game.

Trent Boult gave RR a solid start by dismissing Rohit Sharma in the first over. Sandeep Sharma then sent back Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply to leave MI reeling at 20 for 3 in the fourth over. Varma and Mohammad Nabi stopped the rot but could not stitch a big partnership.

Yuzvendra Chahal broke the stand by dismissing Nabi for 23 to reduce MI to 52 for 4 in the eighth over. It was followed by a fine 99-run stand between Varma and Nehal Wadhera. Boult ended the stand in the 17th over by dismissing Wadhera. The left-handed batter departed after scoring 49 runs off 24 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

MI could not finish strongly as the likes of Hardik Pandya (10) and Tim David (3) failed to deliver. In the last four overs, the five-time champions could only score 28 runs while losing five wickets.

RR vs MI scorecard: