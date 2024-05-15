RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on each other in the 65th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (May 15).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RR and PBKS. You’ll get the RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our RR vs PBKS match prediction.

RR vs PBKS: Match Preview:

RR will be desperate to get back to winning ways and seal their spot in the top two. Not very long ago, a place in the playoffs as well as top two looked like a mere formality for the Royals. RR started their season with eight wins in nine games before their form took a dip.

They suffered three defeats in a row and are now in danger of missing out on top two. They qualified for the playoffs only because Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week. The Sanju Samson-led side would now be desperate to get back to winning ways and book their spot in the first qualifier.

PBKS, on the other hand, only have pride to play for. They are already knocked out of IPL 2024 and would be looking to end the season on a high.

IPL 2024 points table:

With eight wins and four defeats, RR are currently at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, PBKS are languishing at the bottom with four wins and eight defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.349 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.787 Gujarat Titans (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.063 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

RR vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run. 11th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 9th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 10th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 11th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs. 12th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 60 wickets.

RR vs PBKS: Match info:

Article Title RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Rajasthan Royals & Punjab Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 15-May-24 Category RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Stadium Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RR vs PBKS Head To Head record:

RR PBKS 27 Matches played 27 16 Won 11 11 Lost 16 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between RR and PBKS:

Ground Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings No Result Total Narendra Modi Stadium 0 1 0 1 Kingsmead 1 0 0 1 Newlands 0 1 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 5 1 0 6 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0 2 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 3 4 0 7 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Holkar Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Barsapara Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket St 1 0 0 1 Overall 16 11 0 27

RR vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RR vs PBKS Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 35°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 180

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

PBKS squad:

Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

RR vs PBKS Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RR vs PBKS for the 65th match of IPL 2024:

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Most runs and wickets for RR and PBKS in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Sanju Samson – 486 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 15 wickets Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh – 352 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Harshal Patel – 20 wickets

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led his team from the very front this season and will be eyeing a good score again. He is RR’s leading run-scorer this season. In 12 games, he has scored 486 runs with the help of five half-centuries.

Sanju Samson has led his team from the very front this season and will be eyeing a good score again. He is RR’s leading run-scorer this season. In 12 games, he has scored 486 runs with the help of five half-centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal: With Jos Buttler leaving IPL 2024, the onus will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal to give RR good starts. The left-hander has struggled for consistency this season and will be looking to regain his best form.

Top Picks for RR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Trent Boult: Time and again this season, Trent Boult has given RR a good start with the new ball and will be looking to do the same again. He has picked up 11 wickets so far.

Time and again this season, Trent Boult has given RR a good start with the new ball and will be looking to do the same again. He has picked up 11 wickets so far. Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been among the wickets and will be looking to finish the season on a high. The left-arm pacer has picked up 16 wickets so far.

Budget Picks for RR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin has been in fine form in recent matches. In the last two games, he has picked up five wickets. With Yuzvendra Chahal struggling with his form of late, the onus will be on Ashwin to deliver as the senior spinner of the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in fine form in recent matches. In the last two games, he has picked up five wickets. With Yuzvendra Chahal struggling with his form of late, the onus will be on Ashwin to deliver as the senior spinner of the team. Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar has found some form in the recent games. He has picked up five wickets in his last three games and will be eyeing another good outing.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson (c) Prabhsimran Singh Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal Rilee Rossouw (vc) Shashank Singh Allrounders Ravichandran Ashwin Riyan Parag Bowlers Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal Arshdeep Singh Rahul Chahar

RR vs PBKS Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson Prabhsimran Singh (vc) Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal Rilee Rossouw Shashank Singh Allrounders Ravichandran Ashwin Riyan Parag Bowlers Trent Boult (c) Sandeep Sharma Arshdeep Singh Rahul Chahar

RR vs PBKS Match Prediction Today:

While RR have lost their last three games, they will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat PBKS. RR have already defeated PBKS once this season and will be fancying their chances again. The head-to-head record is also in RR’s favour as they have won 16 of the 27 games against PBKS.