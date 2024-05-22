RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on each other in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RR and RCB. You’ll get the RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our RR vs RCB match prediction.

RR vs RCB: Match Preview:

Two teams with very contrasting journeys in the ongoing IPL 2024 will be up against each other in the Eliminator. RR spent the majority of the time in the league at the top of the points table before suffering an inexplicable collapse and eventually finished at the third spot.

The Sanju Samson-led side started its campaign with 8 wins from 9 matches. However, they have failed to sustain the momentum in recent times and are coming into this game on the back of four losses in row. Their last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out which means RR have not won a single match this month.

Their back is against the wall at the moment and they will have to come up with an extraordinary performance to win the game against a side that has looked unstoppable this month. RCB were all but ruled out of IPL 2024 after losing seven of their first eight games. When RR were sitting comfortably at the top of the table, RCB were languishing at the bottom.

However, the Bengaluru-based outfit turned things around in a spectacular fashion by winning 6 games in a row to storm into the playoffs against all the odds. In their last league game, they thrashed defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a virtual shootout and will now be looking to register another win. The winner of this game will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out.

RR vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run. 11th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. 13th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. 14th match: Match against Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned without a ball being bowled.

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. 11th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets. 12th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs. 13th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. 14th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs.

RR vs RCB: Match info:

Article Title RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Rajasthan Royals & Royal Challengers Bengaluru Series name IPL 2024 Date 22-May-24 Category RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RR vs RCB Head To Head record:

RR RCB 30 Matches played 30 15 Won 13 13 Lost 15 02 No Result 02

Here is the venue-wise result between RR and RCB:

Ground Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru No Result Total Narendra Modi Stadium 1 1 0 2 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 4 3 2 9 Newlands 0 1 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 5 4 0 9 Wankhede Stadium 0 2 0 2 SuperSport Park 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 2 0 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 0 2 Overall 13 15 2 30

RR vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RR vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 31°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 176

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

RCB squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran

RR vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RR vs RCB for the Eliminator match of IPL 2024:

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Sub: Nandre Burger

RCB Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Sub: Swapnil Singh

Most runs and wickets for RR and RCB in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 708 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 15 wickets Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 531 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 17 wickets

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been scoring heavily in the ongoing season and will be eyeing another good outing with the bat. With 708 runs so far, he is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli has been scoring heavily in the ongoing season and will be eyeing another good outing with the bat. With 708 runs so far, he is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been amongst the runs as well and is coming into this game on the back of a fine match-winning fifty in the last game against CSK. He will be looking to continue his fine form.

Top Picks for RR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has had a fine run in the tournament so far. The right-handed batsman is currently the leading run-scorer for RR in IPL 2024. He has scored 531 runs.

Riyan Parag has had a fine run in the tournament so far. The right-handed batsman is currently the leading run-scorer for RR in IPL 2024. He has scored 531 runs. Rajat Patidar: One of the key reasons behind RCB’s resurgence is Rajat Patidar’s form. The right-handed batsman has been in red-hot form and has scored five fifties in his last eight innings. He will be eyeing another such knock against RR.

Budget Picks for RR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: While Tom Kohler-Cadmore is yet to fire in IPL 2024, he will not get a better platform to announce his arrival in the competition. The English batter will be desperate to prove himself in the upcoming game.

While Tom Kohler-Cadmore is yet to fire in IPL 2024, he will not get a better platform to announce his arrival in the competition. The English batter will be desperate to prove himself in the upcoming game. Lockie Ferguson: After struggling initially, Lockie Ferguson has found his form in recent games. The New Zealand star has picked up eight wickets so far and will be looking to make an impact again.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal Tom Kohler-Cadmore Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Allrounders Riyan Parag (vc) Glenn Maxwell (c) Cameron Green Bowlers Trent Boult Karn Sharma

RR vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson (vc) Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal Faf du Plessis (c) Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Allrounders Riyan Parag Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Ravichandran Ashwin Bowlers Trent Boult Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Match Prediction Today:

The form RCB are in at the moment, they will start the game as firm favourites and are expected to win the game against RR.