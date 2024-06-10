South Africa and Bangladesh will be taking on each other in the 21st game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Monday (June 10) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in new York.

The teams have struggled to put on good totals on the board at the venue. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 77 runs by South Africa before India bowled out Ireland for just 96 runs. South Africa played their second game at the same venue and restricted Netherlands to 103 for 9. On Sunday (June 8), India were all out for 119 runs and went on to win the game against Pakistan by 6 runs.

The venue has turned out to be a nightmare for batters and it won’t be surprising if South Africa and Bangladesh play out a low-scoring game as well. South Africa has slight advantage going into the game as they have already played two games at the venue and will be looking to make the most of it. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will have their task cut out against the formidable attack of the Proteas.

SA vs BAN: Match info:

Article Title SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between South Africa & Bangladesh Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 10-June-24 Category SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

SA Playing XI for today’s match:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

BAN Playing XI for today’s match:

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

SA vs BAN: Squads

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali

SA vs BAN Head-to-Head stats:

South Africa have a perfect record against Bangladesh in T20Is. Both the teams have faced other eight times in the shortest format of the game and South Africa have won each game so far. In the T20 World Cup, they have played three games against each other so far and the Proteas have a hundred percent record.

Date Ground Result 15/09/2007 Newlands South Africa won by 7 wickets 05/11/2008 Wanderers Stadium South Africa won by 12 runs 05/07/2015 Shere Bangla National Stadium South Africa won by 52 runs 07/07/2015 Shere Bangla National Stadium South Africa won by 31 runs 26/10/2017 Mangaung Oval South Africa won by 20 runs 29/10/2017 Senwes Park South Africa won by 83 runs 02/11/2021 Sheikh Zayed Stadium South Africa won by 6 wickets 27/10/2022 Sydney Cricket Ground South Africa won by 104 runs

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Anrich Nortje:

Anrich Nortje has been in stunning form in the T20 World Cup and will be eyeing another good outing. He has picked up 6 wickets in 2 games that South Africa have played in New York so far and will be looking to enhance his tally against Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman:

Mustafizur Rahman’s performance would play a vital role in deciding Bangladesh’s fate in the game. One of the best T20 bowlers in the world, Mustafizur will be looking to make an impact with the ball. He is also in good form at the moment. After doing well in the IPL, the left-arm pacer picked up 3 wickets for just 17 runs in the previous game against Sri Lanka.

Top picks:

Kagiso Rabada:

Kagiso Rabada is yet to join the party for South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He picked up two wickets in the first game against Sri Lanka before going wicketless against Netherlands in the previous game. Pacers have made a big impact in New York and Rabada will be looking to regain his best form in the upcoming game.

Towhid Hridoy:

Towhid Hridoy is arguably Bangladesh’s most important batter in the tournament and he proved it again by playing a fine knock in the last game against Sri Lanka. While most of his teammates could not even reach double-digit mark, he played a crucial 40-run knock in the low-scoring thriller.

SA vs BAN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Litton Das

Batsmen: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Anrich Nortje

Vice captain: Towhid Hridoy

SA vs BAN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: David Miller, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Vice captain: Kagiso Rabada

SA vs BAN: Match prediction

South Africa will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat Bangladesh in the upcoming game. The past record as well as the current form is in South Africa’s favour and they will be looking to make the most of it.