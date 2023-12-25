SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips:

India and South Africa will resume their rivalry in Tests on Tuesday (December 26) when they take on each other in the first game of the two-Test series. The match is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. In this article, we will talk about IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.

The T20I series between the two sides ended at 1-1 before India secured a 2-1 victory over the Proteas in the three-match ODI series. With momentum on their side, India will be eyeing a historic Test series win in South Africa. Since 1992, India have played eight Tests in South Africa so far and are yet to win one. They came close in 2010/11 when the series ended at 1-1.

On their last visit to South Africa during the 2021/22 season, India began the three-match Test series with a win before losing the next two Tests to concede the series. The current South African team is not the strongest and India will be fancying their chances.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The South Africa vs India Playing XIs are as follow:

South Africa Playing XI:

Dean Elgar

Aiden Markram

Tony de Zorzi

Temba Bavuma (C)

David Bedingham

Kyle Verreynne

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Gerald Coetzee

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Bench:

Keegan Petersen

Wiaan Mulder

Nandre Burger

Tristan Stubbs

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Bench:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Srikar Bharat

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Mukesh Kumar

SA vs IND Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul

– Lokesh Rahul Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (c)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul

– Lokesh Rahul Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs IND Match details:

Article Title SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between South Africa and India Series South Africa vs India 2023-24 Date 26-30th December 2023 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium SuperSport Park, Centurion Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Network Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney + Hotstar website and app

SA vs IND Team Performance (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, W, D, L, L

India: D, W, L, D, L

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

South Africa vs India Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Marco Jansen & Aiden Markram Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah & Virat Kohli

SA vs IND Match Prediction Today:

While South Africa have a formidable record against India at home, the visitors will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the first Test.