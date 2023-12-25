SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips
Dec 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM
SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips:
India and South Africa will resume their rivalry in Tests on Tuesday (December 26) when they take on each other in the first game of the two-Test series. The match is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. In this article, we will talk about IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.
The T20I series between the two sides ended at 1-1 before India secured a 2-1 victory over the Proteas in the three-match ODI series. With momentum on their side, India will be eyeing a historic Test series win in South Africa. Since 1992, India have played eight Tests in South Africa so far and are yet to win one. They came close in 2010/11 when the series ended at 1-1.
On their last visit to South Africa during the 2021/22 season, India began the three-match Test series with a win before losing the next two Tests to concede the series. The current South African team is not the strongest and India will be fancying their chances.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The South Africa vs India Playing XIs are as follow:
South Africa Playing XI:
- Dean Elgar
- Aiden Markram
- Tony de Zorzi
- Temba Bavuma (C)
- David Bedingham
- Kyle Verreynne
- Marco Jansen
- Keshav Maharaj
- Gerald Coetzee
- Kagiso Rabada
- Lungi Ngidi
Bench:
- Keegan Petersen
- Wiaan Mulder
- Nandre Burger
- Tristan Stubbs
India Playing XI:
- Rohit Sharma (C)
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Shardul Thakur
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Siraj
- Prasidh Krishna
Bench:
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Srikar Bharat
- Abhimanyu Easwaran
- Mukesh Kumar
SA vs IND Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
- Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul
- Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar
- Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (c)
- Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee
SA vs IND Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:
- Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul
- Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi
- Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen
- Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
SA vs IND Match details:
|Article Title
|
SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|South Africa and India
|Series
|South Africa vs India 2023-24
|Date
|26-30th December 2023
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports Network
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney + Hotstar website and app
SA vs IND Team Performance (Most Recent First)
South Africa: W, W, D, L, L
India: D, W, L, D, L
SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:
South Africa vs India Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Marco Jansen & Aiden Markram
|Vice-Captain
|Jasprit Bumrah & Virat Kohli
SA vs IND Match Prediction Today:
While South Africa have a formidable record against India at home, the visitors will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the first Test.