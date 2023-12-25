SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips: 

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Fantasy Cricket Tips

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Dec 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM

SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips: 

India and South Africa will resume their rivalry in Tests on Tuesday (December 26) when they take on each other in the first game of the two-Test series. The match is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. In this article, we will talk about  IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.

The T20I series between the two sides ended at 1-1 before India secured a 2-1 victory over the Proteas in the three-match ODI series. With momentum on their side, India will be eyeing a historic Test series win in South Africa. Since 1992, India have played eight Tests in South Africa so far and are yet to win one. They came close in 2010/11 when the series ended at 1-1.

On their last visit to South Africa during the 2021/22 season, India began the three-match Test series with a win before losing the next two Tests to concede the series. The current South African team is not the strongest and India will be fancying their chances.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The South Africa vs India Playing XIs are as follow:

South Africa Playing XI:

  • Dean Elgar
  • Aiden Markram
  • Tony de Zorzi
  • Temba Bavuma (C)
  • David Bedingham
  • Kyle Verreynne
  • Marco Jansen
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Lungi Ngidi

Bench:

  • Keegan Petersen
  • Wiaan Mulder
  • Nandre Burger
  • Tristan Stubbs

India Playing XI:

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Prasidh Krishna

Bench:

  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Srikar Bharat
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran
  • Mukesh Kumar

SA vs IND Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

  • Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul
  • Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar
  • Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (c)
  • Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

  • Wicketkeeper – Lokesh Rahul
  • Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi
  • Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen
  • Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs IND Match details:

Article Title
SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between South Africa and India
Series  South Africa vs India  2023-24
Date 26-30th December 2023
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium SuperSport Park, Centurion
Where to Watch on TV  Star Sports Network
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney + Hotstar website and app

SA vs IND Team Performance (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, W, D, L, L

India: D, W, L, D, L

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

South Africa vs India Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Marco Jansen & Aiden Markram
Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah & Virat Kohli

SA vs IND Match Prediction Today:

While South Africa have a formidable record against India at home, the visitors will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to  win the first Test.

Tagged:

Dream11 Prediction

India National Cricket Team

South Africa National Cricket Team

South Africa vs India

