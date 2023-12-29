SA vs IND: Avesh Khan Added To India’s Squad For Cape Town Test

Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan has been selected for Team India’s squad for the second and final Test against South Africa. This decision was made after the team’s embarrassing defeat in the first test. The 27-year-old was brought in to replace Mohammed Shami, who was injured and ruled out of the series.

In the first innings of the previous test, Team India’s bowling performance was not up to the mark. The team gave away 408 runs. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who took four wickets, no other bowler seemed dangerous, despite the Centurion’s bowling-friendly conditions.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna was unimpressive, giving away 93 runs in 20 overs while picking up a wicket. Shardul Thakur was even more costly, giving away 101 runs in just 19 overs.

Avesh Khan is already in South Africa as he represents India A after the three ODIs earlier this month. He is currently at Benoni for the second four-day game, where he took a five-for on the third day, and would be keen on contributing to the team if provided an opportunity in the second test.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), in a release, stated that: “The Men’s Selection Committee has selected Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town.”

Avesh Khan has been an impressive red-ball bowler in Indian domestic cricket. The right-arm pacer has 149 wickets in 38 first-class games, with an average of 22.65 and seven five-wicket hauls. He was Madhya Pradesh’s highest wicket-taker in the previous Ranji Trophy season, with 38 wickets from eight games. He was also part of India’s ODI squad against South Africa.

Avesh Khan’s addition will strengthen India’s fast bowling outfit, which struggled to make an impression in the Centurion Test. India captain Rohit Sharma even chastised Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishan, and Shardul Thakur for their poor performance, stating that the trio needed to assist Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa is the only Test-playing country where India has yet to win a series in the longest format. Rohit Sharma’s side will undoubtedly try to avoid a run of defeats and draw in South Africa for the first time since 2011/12.

India’s squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan