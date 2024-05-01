The India selectors have already picked up their 15-member preliminary squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), from the first week of June.

When it comes to the pace attack, the 2007 champions have up three premier pacers, besides the fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace-attack, with one of Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh expected to share the new ball with him.

Bumrah has been in fantastic touch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as the joint-highest wicket-taker. His 14 scalps in 10 innings have come at an average of just 18.28 and an unbelievable economy of just 6.40.

‘India will rely on Bumrah’- Former India pacer predicted

Even though Bumrah is showing golden performances, their main concern is the current struggle of both of the other pacers- Arshdeep and Siraj. The former has picked up 12 wickets in nine innings of the IPL 2024, but his high economy of 9.63 hardly allows his team (Punjab Kings) to put constant pressure on the opponents.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Snubs India As He Names His Four Semi-Finalists For T20 World Cup 2024

On the other hand, Mohammad Siraj has pocketed just six wickets so far in this tournament at an expensive economy of 9.50. His wayward planless bowling hasn’t offered positive vibes to the fans.

Former India pacer, Madan Lal, who was also part of India’s inaugural World Cup-winning team in 1983, feels that the current pace attack of the team for the T20 World Cup isn’t good enough.

‘I don’t like the pace attack, other than Jasprit Bumrah, it’s not that good. Siraj has done well (here and there), but his performances at the international level have been patchy.’ Madan Lal expressed. ‘I think India are going weaker on the pacer side.’

Even if India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya gets the chance as the third fast bowler in the eleven, his recent stat too doesn’t bring much hope. In this IPL 2024, Pandya has collected just six wickets in 10 innings at a sky-scrapping economy of 11.

‘Not only in T20 cricket, you need a good pacer who can get you wickets to win the matches.’ Lal added on the importance of wickets, even in the modern T20 era. ‘Bumrah is a wicket-taker and a match-winner. Let’s see how Siraj performs. Otherwise, India will rly on Bumrah a lot. The problem is India should’ve got another pacer.’

Also Read: “Rinku Singh Made Scapegoat” – Kris Srikkanth Flummoxed At KKR Batter’s Snub From India’s T20 World Cup Squad

‘If you look at the history, India performed well only when they had a good pace attack. Only then they win a lot of matches. But I am not sure about Arshdeep, nor am I sure about Siraj.’ The 73-year-old continued. ‘Pandya is not effective either. The pace-link is the weak link.’

Even in the travel reserves, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have gone with Khaleel Ahmed, another left-arm pacer, and Avesh Khan.

‘Looking at the bowling side, I am not getting that much confidence.’ Lal concerned.

However, the veteran insisted that they should have gone with the death-over specialist, Thangarasu Natarajan, who has been exceptional for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this IPL 2024 with 13 wickets.

‘If I had a chance (to pick), I would’ve picked Natarajan. I would have vouched for him because he is a good bowler at the death.’ The pacer informed. ‘Mayank Yadav is too young. Yes, he bowls at a good pace. But the thing is whether he could keep doing it or not. But Natarajan has been doing it in every time.’

The runners-up of the 2014 T20 World Cup will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 05 against Ireland.