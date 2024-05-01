One of the major misses from India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad is Rinku Singh. The left-handed batter was in supreme touch in all the T20Is he was part of the India side.

In just 11 innings of the shortest format, Rinku Singh has managed 356 T20I runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23, with a couple of fifties. It was such an unlucky situation for the youngster who couldn’t be part of the 15-member squad for the world event.

However, his recent performance hasn’t been up to the mark. In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh has managed only 123 runs in nine innings at an average of 20.50. He was pushed too much down the batting order, which has put pressure on him and hasn’t got the best version of his power-hitting.

“Quality should come over quantity- Ambati Rayudu on the exclusion of Rinku Singh

The selection dilemma, however, has surprised the cricket fraternity, most of whom were in favor of Rinku Singh’s selection. In the last IPL 2023, the dynamic batter smashed 474 runs in 14 innings at an average of close to 60, and a strike rate of just under 150.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Getting 100% Match Fee Penalty And One-Match Suspension Is A Bit Much – Aakash Chopra

In many occasions, he used to come at the latter stage of a chase and soak up the pressure. The memory of his five sixes in the last over, bowled by Yash Dayal, during their game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last IPL, is still very fresh among all the Indian fans.

Now former India player Ambati Rayudu expressed his thoughts behind the exclusion of Rinku Singh. He fails to understand how a few numbers could rule over the common cricketing sense.

‘Rinku Singh’s omission clearly indicates stats rule over cricketing sense.’ Rayudu opened up on his ‘X’ account.

“Who in the selected Indian has been walking out in the 16th and 17th over in a T20 game in the last two years and playing fluently with a high strike rate and can win a game except Ravindra Jadeja.’- Rayudu questions India selectors.

Rayudu emphasized how quality should be first and foremost when a player is selected for a world event.

‘He (Rinku Singh) is a big miss.’ Rayudu wrote. ‘Quality should come before quantity and most importantly cricketing ability should come before likability on Instagram.’

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will lead India for another ICC tournament, with experienced players like Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are also part of it. A few young and promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson have also found places in the squad that will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on June 05, against Ireland.

Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records- Match 50

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Sanju Samson (wk.), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.