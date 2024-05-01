Virat Kohli has received support from former India coach Ravi Shastri amidst the ongoing criticism of his strike rate in the IPL 2024. This is despite the fact Virat Kohli has made 500 runs in 10 matches with 4 fifties and one century and is the Orange Cap holder for most runs.

Kohli received criticism on social media for his strike rate after scoring 51 in 43 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an RCB victory. Kohli was chastised for his lethargic batting, particularly because he scored quickly in the powerplay and then slowed down when the spinners came on.

However, Kohli has made it plain that he intends to score rapidly in the Powerplay, as evidenced by his previous blistering innings of 70 off 44 against the Gujarat Titans.

“All the people who talk about strike-rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff (his low strike-rate). For me, it’s about winning the games for the team and there’s a reason why you’ve done it for 15 years, you’ve done this day in and day out, you’ve won games for your teams, I’m not quite sure that if you haven’t been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game from the box,” Kohli had told the broadcasters after the GT game.

“When wickets fall around you…” – Ravi Shastri comes in support of Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri, a former Indian head coach and renowned commentator, responded to critics of Virat Kohli’s strike rate by stating that individual and team success must be balanced.

“When wickets fall around you, your strike rate is likely to drop,” Shastri told Stake.com amid the IPL 2024.

Shastri’s words came after Kohli played a match-winning knock of 70 off 44 balls against 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. His knock and a brilliant 40-ball unbeaten century by Will Jacks handed RCB a 9-wicket win in Ahmedabad.

Despite the win, Kohli-starrer RCB are placed 10th in the IPL 2024 standings. RCB have recorded seven defeats in the first 10 games of the league phase.

“When you look at RCB, there are only 1 or 2 consistent performers,” Shastri acknowledged.

