SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

The BCCI management will try to persuade Rohit Sharma to lead the India team in the T20 format despite his reluctance following the 2022 World T20 semi-final failure as BCCI set to reveal the three squads for the South Africa assignment in New Delhi on Thursday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will meet with panel head Ajit Agarkar in the national capital to discuss squads and plans for the Men in Blue going into the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. BCCI is set to name a full-strength squad for the two-match Test match series.

With Rohit Sharma’s future in the shortest version of the game uncertain, the BCCI will have a difficult time convincing him to lead the side. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has announced that he will not participate in the white-ball series during his visit to South Africa, but will be available for the Test matches.

“Yes, there remains a question of what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn’t agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa,” A BCCI source said.

With regular T20 skipper, Hardik Pandya, out for another month due to an ankle ligament tear sustained during the recently concluded ODI World Cup, the question arises whether to entrust the responsibility to Suryakumar Yadav or rely on Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities. Rohit’s abilities have garnered worldwide acclaim in the ODI World Cup 2023.

It is reported that BCCI is set to give preference to T20 cricket in the white-ball format of the game, which has an ICC tournament in the next six months. ODI cricket, on the other hand, would be given less priority for the time being. It has been revealed that if Rohit Sharma plays in T20 cricket, he would take a break in the 50-over format of the game to keep himself fresh for test cricket.

“The BCCI has always given preference to that particular white ball format which has a global tournament in the next six months. ODIs post-World Cup are a third priority and five ODIs is a lot. Hence if Rohit leads in T20Is, he might take a rest to freshen up for Tests. It will be decided by the sports science team.”

Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the BCCI Selection Committee will also meet with Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff to discuss the squad for the South Africa series. Suryakumar Yadav is guiding the Men in Blue against the Australians in Hardik’s absence and would be an ideal candidate to lead the team if Rohit Sharma decides not to lead the team.