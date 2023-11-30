SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM

SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Reports

The BCCI management will try to persuade Rohit Sharma to lead the India team in the T20 format despite his reluctance following the 2022 World T20 semi-final failure as BCCI set to reveal the three squads for the South Africa assignment in New Delhi on Thursday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will meet with panel head Ajit Agarkar in the national capital to discuss squads and plans for the Men in Blue going into the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. BCCI is set to name a full-strength squad for the two-match Test match series.

With Rohit Sharma’s future in the shortest version of the game uncertain, the BCCI will have a difficult time convincing him to lead the side. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has announced that he will not participate in the white-ball series during his visit to South Africa, but will be available for the Test matches.

Indian Team Management
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli With Indian Coaching Staffs Credits: Twitter

“Yes, there remains a question of what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn’t agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa,” A BCCI source said.

With regular T20 skipper, Hardik Pandya, out for another month due to an ankle ligament tear sustained during the recently concluded ODI World Cup, the question arises whether to entrust the responsibility to Suryakumar Yadav or rely on Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities. Rohit’s abilities have garnered worldwide acclaim in the ODI World Cup 2023.

It is reported that BCCI is set to give preference to T20 cricket in the white-ball format of the game, which has an ICC tournament in the next six months. ODI cricket, on the other hand, would be given less priority for the time being. It has been revealed that if Rohit Sharma plays in T20 cricket, he would take a break in the 50-over format of the game to keep himself fresh for test cricket.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“The BCCI has always given preference to that particular white ball format which has a global tournament in the next six months. ODIs post-World Cup are a third priority and five ODIs is a lot. Hence if Rohit leads in T20Is, he might take a rest to freshen up for Tests. It will be decided by the sports science team.”

Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the BCCI Selection Committee will also meet with Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff to discuss the squad for the South Africa series. Suryakumar Yadav is guiding the Men in Blue against the Australians in Hardik’s absence and would be an ideal candidate to lead the team if Rohit Sharma decides not to lead the team.

Tagged:

2024 T20 World Cup

BCCI

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Contract Extension As Head Coach
Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid’s Contract Extension As Head Coach

Nov 30, 2023, 4:21 PM

SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver &#8211; Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension
SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver – Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension

Nov 30, 2023, 3:42 PM

SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs
SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs

Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM

Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out
Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

Nov 30, 2023, 11:09 AM

SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: BCCI Likely To Convince Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma To Lead The Men In Blue Against South Africa In T20 Series And 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Nov 30, 2023, 10:38 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy