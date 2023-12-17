sportzwiki logo
  SA vs IND: Explained – Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Explained – Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM

SA vs IND: Explained &#8211; Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday

The South African cricket team will wear a pink jersey instead of their traditional green jersey in the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday, December 17. Pink Day ODI is a yearly event in which the Proteas raise breast cancer awareness.

Pink jerseys are now an annual fixture for the South African cricket team. Once a year, the Proteas team wears Pink Jerseys in a home ODI match. Supporters are invited to wear pink attire as well, making this event fully pinkish. The South African cricket team first donned the pink shirt in a home ODI against Pakistan in March 2013.

“We are delighted to once again raise awareness on breast cancer with cricket fans.” 

“To help in the fight against breast cancer, awareness alone is not enough. We encourage people to be proactive and get screened. Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer among women in South Africa, but it can affect men as well. Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive outcome,” Cricket South Africa’s CEO Pholetsi Moseki said for the upcoming special occasion.

Cricket South Africa has invited all South Africans to wear pink shirts and support the cause by purchasing tickets and attending the match. Notably, the proceeds from the matches will go toward breast cancer research. Additionally, spectators are encouraged to wear pink regardless of where they are during the game as a sign of team togetherness and support for breast cancer awareness.

South Africa won the first match of the three-match T20I series against India, which concluded at 1-1. They will now try to start on a winning note in the upcoming ODI, which is set to begin on Sunday.

South Africa Cricket Team
South Africa Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

In their most recent ODI meeting, India defeated South Africa by 243 runs at the 2023 World Cup. However, many players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have been rested, with a new-look India side led by KL Rahul taking part in this ODI series.

South Africa will also be without the services of Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Quinton de Kock for the three-match ODI series, as they were unavailable for the series on the home soil. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are likely to return to the team for the two-match test series.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

SA vs IND: It's A Big Problem Because When You Think About Mohammed Shami… – Aakash Chopra Points Out India's Problem Ahead Of South Africa Test Series

Dec 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

Dec 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

SA vs IND: I'm Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

Dec 17, 2023, 12:44 PM

Dec 17, 2023, 12:44 PM

SA vs IND: Explained – Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday

Dec 17, 2023, 10:31 AM

Dec 17, 2023, 10:31 AM

SA vs IND: Indian Pacers Mohammed Shami And Deepak Chahar Set To Miss South Africa Series

Dec 16, 2023, 3:48 PM

Dec 16, 2023, 3:48 PM

SA vs IND: Rahul Dravid Not To Coach India In The Three-Match ODI Series Against South Africa, Replacement Named

Dec 16, 2023, 12:17 PM

Dec 16, 2023, 12:17 PM

SA vs IND: Temba Bavuma And Kagiso Rabada To Skip Domestic Games Ahead Of The Two-Match Test Series Against India

Dec 14, 2023, 4:35 PM

Dec 14, 2023, 4:35 PM

