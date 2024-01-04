SA vs IND: I Don’t Think This Match Can Go Out Of India’s Grasp – Sunil Gavaskar Backs India To Level The Series With South Africa

Legendary Indian Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expects an Indian victory in the second Test against South Africa following their brilliant performance on Day 1 of the second test in Cape Town. The Men In Blue bowlers picked up 13 wickets on Day 1 of the game on conditions that favoured the seamers.

On Wednesday, India bowled out South Africa for 55 runs after Proteas captain Dean Elgar chose to bat first in Cape Town. After the incredible performance with the ball, The Men In Blue were bowled out for 153 before reducing the hosts to 62/3 in their second innings, leaving the Proteas down by 36 runs with seven wickets in hand.

During a discussion with Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar believes that India is well-positioned in the game after securing a lead in the first innings and predicts that the Men in Blue will need to bat in the second innings to win the match, claiming that South Africa lacks batsmen who can put up big runs for their team.

“Three wickets have already fallen. India are still in the lead. So I don’t think this match can go out of India’s grasp. Yes, it might not be an innings victory. They (India) might have to bat a little but I don’t think South Africa have batters who can score 150-200 runs and trouble the Indian team a little,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Team India’s fortunes improved after the first test, with Rohit Sharma’s team capitalizing on the conditions with a strong performance on the first day of their second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday. Mohammed Siraj’s morning attack provided an incredible six-wicket haul, dismissing South Africa for 55 runs.

I Don’t Think This Wicket Is Going To Get Easier – Vernon Philander

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander believes Dean Elgar’s decision to bat first was influenced by the hot conditions in Cape Town. He believes that if the Proteas batters can build a lead of 80 to 100 runs, they can pose a challenge to the Indian batters and anticipate a challenging second day in Cape Town.

“It’s always a tricky one. Dean Elgar based his decision merely on overhead conditions. I think it was blistering hot conditions this morning and often when the sun is out in Newlands, you want to bat. Of course, the surface has shown us otherwise.”

“For me personally, I feel South Africa get 80 to 100 runs ahead, they are still not out of the game. I don’t think this wicket is going to get easier. I think it’s going to get quicker with the sun and, of course, with a couple of heavier rollers. It might just leave us with an interesting Day 2,” Vernon Philander said.

Aiden Markram (36*) and David Bedingham (7*) remain unbeaten for South Africa in the 2nd innings. Following them are wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen coming up to bat, followed by four specialist bowlers in Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi and the team would be keen on posting a competitive total in the 2nd innings.