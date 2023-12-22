sportzwiki logo
SA vs IND: I Think This Hundred Is Going To Change Sanju Samson’s Career – Sunil Gavaskar

Avinash T
Dec 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM

SA vs IND: I Think This Hundred Is Going To Change Sanju Samson&#8217;s Career &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar praised Sanju Samson for his cautious shot selection against South Africa in the third and final One-Day International on Thursday. The 29-year-old batted brilliantly against the Proteas, scoring his first international century.

During the 2023 season, Sanju Samson suffered multiple setbacks before finally getting his maiden century in the series decider against South Africa. The Indian Wicket-keeper batter known for his aggressive batting style, played a classic one-day international knock to assist India in reaching a defendable total.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar praised Sanju Samson for his brilliant shot selection in the game and for selecting the bad ball to punish on a difficult wicket in Paarl and believes that his impressive hundred against the Proteas could lead to more opportunities and a change in his international career.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“The standout for me from this innings was his shot selection. In the past, he has gotten out despite getting starts. Today, you couldn’t fault him at all, he was biding his time, waiting for the bad ball, and then getting a hundred. I think this hundred is going to change his career. One, he will get more opportunities because of this hundred,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

On a slower pitch, Samson stayed at the crease until the 45th over to complete his brilliant century in the game. Samson, who was promoted to bat at No. 3, helped India to post 296/8 at the end of 50 overs, with Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh contributing with the bat for the team.

We All Know The Talent Sanju Samson Has – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sanju Samson would be riding high on confidence following his century against South Africa, adding that the Kerala-born batter always could play for the country at the top level, given the quality he has in cricket.

“Secondly, I think he will also start to believe in himself more that he belongs to this level. Sometimes you know you are there, but the luck is not with you and things like that. You get a tremendous delivery, and a great catch, all these things can make you doubt whether you actually belong there”.

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson Credits: Twitter

This century will make him believe he belongs here. He has always belonged here, mind you. We all know the talent he has. But somehow he had not delivered, but today he delivered not just for everybody but for himself as well,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Despite averaging 55.7 with a strike rate of 104 in 13 ODI innings, Sanju Samson was overlooked for the ODI World Cup in India, with selectors preferring Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter has once again taken up the opportunity provided to him at the highest level.

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Sanju Samson

South Africa National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

