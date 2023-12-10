sportzwiki logo
  SA vs IND: I Thought Yuzvendra Chahal Was More Your Bowler For T20 Cricket… – Sanjay Manjrekar Surprised By Star Leg-spinner's Inclusion In ODI Squad

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I Thought Yuzvendra Chahal Was More Your Bowler For T20 Cricket… – Sanjay Manjrekar Surprised By Star Leg-spinner’s Inclusion In ODI Squad

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM

SA vs IND: I Thought Yuzvendra Chahal Was More Your Bowler For T20 Cricket… – Sanjay Manjrekar Surprised By Star Leg-spinner's Inclusion In ODI Squad

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was taken aback by Yuzvendra Chahal’s inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The Men In Blue will be playing a three-match T20 series against the Proteas, followed by three ODIs and a two-match Test series, starting on Sunday.

Yuzvendra Chahal was not picked in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Though he has performed well for India, he could not find a place in the playing 11 in the 2022 T20 World Cup and found himself out of ODI cricket due to team combination, but has got the opportunity in the Indian squad for three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Sanjay Manjrekar was asked about India’s ODI team during a discussion on the Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’. While pleased with the seam-bowling department, the former India cricketer was surprised by Yuzvendra Chahal’s inclusion in the ODI squad

“I like it. Again this is workload management, but I am excited with the fact that Deepak Chahar is back because I like him as a cricketer. Avesh Khan gets another opportunity.”

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“I believe Mukesh Kumar is a sturdy and dependable bowler, he has come. Chahal is a surprise inclusion. I thought Chahal was more your bowler for T20 cricket but there they have got somebody like a (Ravi) Bishnoi,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Experienced Indian players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami has been rested for a white-ball leg in South Africa after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023, providing a chance for up-and-coming talent to demonstrate their abilities to showcase their talent ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy

Really Happy To See Rajat Patidar Fit And Raring To Go – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar was pleased to see Rajat Patidar and Rinku Singh getting the opportunity in the 50-over format of the game since they had performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket and the IPL. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that it would be a huge opportunity for Sanju Samson in the ODI format of the game.

Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar Credits: Twitter

“Rajat Patidar – really happy to see him fit and raring to go. A big promotion for Rinku Singh. He has now become a part of ODI cricket. I saw Sanju Samson playing ODIs against South Africa in India and I got slightly excited there as well, that he is a good option,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Rajat Patidar has made his comeback on the domestic circuit after recovering from an injury and played exceedingly well for the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while Rinku Singh has impressed everyone with his impressive finishing skills in the T20 format of the game.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Rajat Patidar

SA vs IND 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar

South Africa National Cricket Team

Yuzvendra Chahal

