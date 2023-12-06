SA vs IND: I Will Not Give Up On It That Easily – Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up On Playing For India At The Highest Level

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran isn’t ready to give up on his dream of playing for India and hopes to make his international debut soon. The 28-year-old has consistently performed well in domestic cricket in the game’s longer format and was a backup player for India in the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has always been a part of the India ‘A’ and has been waiting a long time for his turn. The Right-handed batter has an impressive first-class record in domestic cricket, as he has accumulated 6568 runs in 88 matches at an average of 47.2 with 22 hundred to his name.

Speaking on PTI, Abhimanyu Easwaran expressed his desire to play for India in the future and stated that he would continue to work toward that objective.

”To play for the country is the ultimate goal of any player who picks up the bat or the ball. People talk about me as an Indian cricketer but I haven’t made my debut yet. I hope that happens soon,” Abhimanyu Easwaran said.

”I have only one dream: to play for my country. I will not give up on it that easily. I will keep pushing for it. I will be making sure that I am well prepared for it. I hope that I will play for the country soon,” Abhimanyu Easwaran added.

The 28-year-old has been a terrific performer for Bengal in domestic cricket and during the previous tour of India A tour. He led India A during the tour of Bangladesh and was a standout performer for the team scoring 141 in the first game and 157 in the second game in tough away conditions.

I Have A Fair Idea About The Conditions There – Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran is hoping to play for India A in the first practice game after removing the stitches on December 6th, he remarked that he has good knowledge about the conditions in South Africa travelling with the team in 2021 and revealed that he is fully prepared to play the match in difficult overseas conditions.

”I may play the first ‘A’ game in South Africa. The stitches will be cut on the 6th. Then the support staff and the medical team will take a call.”

”I have been to South Africa in 2021, so I have a fair idea about the conditions there. I have also worked on my batting according to the pace and bounce in those conditions. So yeah, I am very well-prepared,” Abhimanyu Easwaran concluded.

With a split webbing, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been ruled out of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Easwaran, one of the most reliable domestic red-ball batters, has been a Test team reserve for several series and would be keen to represent the country at the highest level.