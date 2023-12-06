SA vs IND: I Will Not Give Up On It That Easily – Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up On Playing For India At The Highest Level

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I Will Not Give Up On It That Easily – Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up On Playing For India At The Highest Level

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM

SA vs IND: I Will Not Give Up On It That Easily &#8211; Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up On Playing For India At The Highest Level

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran isn’t ready to give up on his dream of playing for India and hopes to make his international debut soon. The 28-year-old has consistently performed well in domestic cricket in the game’s longer format and was a backup player for India in the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has always been a part of the India ‘A’ and has been waiting a long time for his turn. The Right-handed batter has an impressive first-class record in domestic cricket, as he has accumulated 6568 runs in 88 matches at an average of 47.2 with 22 hundred to his name.

Speaking on PTI, Abhimanyu Easwaran expressed his desire to play for India in the future and stated that he would continue to work toward that objective.

”To play for the country is the ultimate goal of any player who picks up the bat or the ball. People talk about me as an Indian cricketer but I haven’t made my debut yet. I hope that happens soon,” Abhimanyu Easwaran said.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Credits: Twitter

”I have only one dream: to play for my country. I will not give up on it that easily. I will keep pushing for it. I will be making sure that I am well prepared for it. I hope that I will play for the country soon,” Abhimanyu Easwaran added.

The 28-year-old has been a terrific performer for Bengal in domestic cricket and during the previous tour of India A tour. He led India A during the tour of Bangladesh and was a standout performer for the team scoring 141 in the first game and 157 in the second game in tough away conditions.

I Have A Fair Idea About The Conditions There – Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran is hoping to play for India A in the first practice game after removing the stitches on December 6th, he remarked that he has good knowledge about the conditions in South Africa travelling with the team in 2021 and revealed that he is fully prepared to play the match in difficult overseas conditions.

”I may play the first ‘A’ game in South Africa. The stitches will be cut on the 6th. Then the support staff and the medical team will take a call.”

Abhimanyu Easwaran
Abhimanyu Easwaran Credits: Twitter

”I have been to South Africa in 2021, so I have a fair idea about the conditions there. I have also worked on my batting according to the pace and bounce in those conditions. So yeah, I am very well-prepared,” Abhimanyu Easwaran concluded.

With a split webbing, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been ruled out of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Easwaran, one of the most reliable domestic red-ball batters, has been a Test team reserve for several series and would be keen to represent the country at the highest level.

Tagged:

Abhimanyu Easwaran

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Related Article
SA vs IND: You Keep Someone With So Much Love At One Point And Then Suddenly Missing &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Umran Malik&#8217;s Omission From India Squad
SA vs IND: You Keep Someone With So Much Love At One Point And Then Suddenly Missing – Aakash Chopra On Umran Malik’s Omission From India Squad

Dec 6, 2023, 3:59 PM

SA vs IND: I Will Not Give Up On It That Easily &#8211; Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up On Playing For India At The Highest Level
SA vs IND: I Will Not Give Up On It That Easily – Abhimanyu Easwaran Opens Up On Playing For India At The Highest Level

Dec 6, 2023, 2:38 PM

SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone &#8211; AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series
SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone – AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series

Dec 3, 2023, 1:15 PM

Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Contract Extension As Head Coach
Revealed: The Reason For Rahul Dravid’s Contract Extension As Head Coach

Nov 30, 2023, 4:21 PM

SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver &#8211; Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension
SA vs IND: T20 Format Is Different, Hopefully Rahul Dravid And Support Staff Can Deliver – Gautam Gambhir On Indian Head Coach Contract Extension

Nov 30, 2023, 3:42 PM

SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs
SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs

Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy