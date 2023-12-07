SA vs IND: I Won’t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it – Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

SA vs IND: I Won’t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it – Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Avinash T
Dec 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM

SA vs IND: I Won&#8217;t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it &#8211; Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Record

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara speaks about Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record in International cricket. In the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the 35-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI hundreds milestone to become the first batter in history to score 50 ODI hundreds.

The true test for Virat Kohli will be to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international hundreds. The Men in Blue only have five One-Day Internationals scheduled for next year, and there is still no word on his T20I future.

Kohli hasn’t played in that format since December 2022 and it will be a daunting task for the ace Indian batter to break this record, with him getting few opportunities to play in the next few years.

Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika, Brian Lara believes that it will be difficult for Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, as he will need to score centuries consistently over the next few years to achieve this Magnus record in cricket history, and feels that it will be practically impossible for the Indian batting maestro to break this record in the coming years.

“How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he’d need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job,” Brian Lara said.

Brian Lara Credits: Twitter

 “Can’t say with certainty, no one can. Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar’s 100-centuries record won’t be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can’t score that in their entire career. I won’t be adventurous and say Kohli will do it,” Brian Lara added.

Virat Kohli had an outstanding ODI World Cup, as he scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, and was named as the Player of the Tournament. The star batter’s aggressiveness brings out the best in the top batter in the game and it immediately reflects on his performances and would be keen to continue his fine form for the next few years.

I’m A Big Fan Of Virat Kohli’s Discipline And Dedication – Brian Lara

Brian Lara believes that age is irrelevant for anyone, but achieving the 100-century mark appears to be unattainable for Virat Kohli. He praised the former Indian captain for his discipline and passion for the game and stated that he was a huge fan of Virat Kohli.

“Age doesn’t stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one. Only Kohli can come close. I’m a big fan of his discipline and dedication. The way he prepares for a match by giving it his all… how can you not be his fan,” Lara reiterated.

Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“My best wishes are with him. I’d be very happy if he could score 100 centuries like Tendulkar. Sachin was a dear friend and like I said before, I’m a big fan of Kohli,” Brian Lara further added.

As far as Indian cricket is concerned, Virat Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in world cricket.

The 35-year-old is recognised in the sport for playing with a lot of passion and might be essential for the side in bigger matches and would be keen to continue his fine form in the next few years.

