SA vs IND: I Won’t Be Adventurous And Say Virat Kohli Will Do it – Brian Lara Shares His Opinion On Ace Indian Batter Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara speaks about Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record in International cricket. In the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup in India, the 35-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI hundreds milestone to become the first batter in history to score 50 ODI hundreds.

The true test for Virat Kohli will be to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international hundreds. The Men in Blue only have five One-Day Internationals scheduled for next year, and there is still no word on his T20I future.

Kohli hasn’t played in that format since December 2022 and it will be a daunting task for the ace Indian batter to break this record, with him getting few opportunities to play in the next few years.

Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika, Brian Lara believes that it will be difficult for Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, as he will need to score centuries consistently over the next few years to achieve this Magnus record in cricket history, and feels that it will be practically impossible for the Indian batting maestro to break this record in the coming years.

“How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he’d need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job,” Brian Lara said.

“Can’t say with certainty, no one can. Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar’s 100-centuries record won’t be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can’t score that in their entire career. I won’t be adventurous and say Kohli will do it,” Brian Lara added.

Virat Kohli had an outstanding ODI World Cup, as he scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, and was named as the Player of the Tournament. The star batter’s aggressiveness brings out the best in the top batter in the game and it immediately reflects on his performances and would be keen to continue his fine form for the next few years.

I’m A Big Fan Of Virat Kohli’s Discipline And Dedication – Brian Lara

Brian Lara believes that age is irrelevant for anyone, but achieving the 100-century mark appears to be unattainable for Virat Kohli. He praised the former Indian captain for his discipline and passion for the game and stated that he was a huge fan of Virat Kohli.

“Age doesn’t stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one. Only Kohli can come close. I’m a big fan of his discipline and dedication. The way he prepares for a match by giving it his all… how can you not be his fan,” Lara reiterated.

“My best wishes are with him. I’d be very happy if he could score 100 centuries like Tendulkar. Sachin was a dear friend and like I said before, I’m a big fan of Kohli,” Brian Lara further added.

As far as Indian cricket is concerned, Virat Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to fitness works in world cricket.

The 35-year-old is recognised in the sport for playing with a lot of passion and might be essential for the side in bigger matches and would be keen to continue his fine form in the next few years.