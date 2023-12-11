SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others – Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad

Young Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed an intra-team six-hitting rivalry among the Indian players. In this friendly competition, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh emerged as obvious winners, exhibiting their capacity to push limits, hitting monstrous sixes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad put in a strong effort in India’s recent T20I series against Australia, smashing a century in the third T20I and scoring 223 runs across five matches, playing a key part in India’s series triumph and would be keen to continue his fine form going forward for the Indian team, being one of the three players to be picked for all three formats against South Africa.

Speaking on Star Sports, Ruturaj Gaikwad discussed the six-hitting competition between Indian players during the five-match T20 series, revealing that the team had so much fun hitting sixes in practice that Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal were far ahead of everyone else.

“There was a six-hitting competition between some of the players during the five-match T20I series against Australia. We didn’t have much to practice before the 1st T20I against South Africa, however, we had some before the series opener against Australia.

“We had fun and enjoyed hitting sixes during the practice, so obviously, I would say Rinku and Yashasvi are far ahead of all the others,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a strike rate of 168.29 in the T20I series against Australia giving the Men in Blue an explosive start to the innings, whereas Rinku Singh, who served as the designated finisher in all five matches, had a strike rate of 175.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Is The Kind Of Player Who Doesn’t Hold Back – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad attributed their partnership’s success to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s offensive style of play, noting how it relieves his job as the opening batter, and added that he enjoys batting with him in the shorter format of the game.

“Mostly, he is the one who goes for the attacking shots from Ball 1. Yashasvi is the kind of player who doesn’t hold back. I just have to figure out a few risks and play according to what the team requires.

“Definitely, when someone like Yashasvi is going hard at the other end, it’s obviously crucial for me to hold the other end and let him express the way he wants to. I enjoy batting with him,” Ruturaj Gaikwad added.

The opening combination of Jaiswal and Gaikwad had a difficult start to the series against Australia, with the latter being run out for a duck without facing a ball. However, the duo showed tenacity and made a stunning comeback, giving India a good start in the ensuing games