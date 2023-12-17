SA vs IND: I’m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: I’m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I’m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM

SA vs IND: I&#8217;m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me &#8211; KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has spoken out on taking the wicket-keeping job with the Indian team in the two-match series against South Africa ahead of the first ODI International on Sunday, where he will lead the inexperienced Indian team against a formidable Proteas side.

With KS Bharat out of the picture and Rishabh Pant still out due to injury, KL Rahul’s chances of making it into the playing 11 have boosted significantly in the two-match test series. Rahul will have competition for the wicketkeeper-batter place with Ishan Kishan but the Karnataka batter would get the edge for the spot given his experience in the South African conditions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 1st ODI, KL Rahul is ready to take the challenge of keeping wickers in the test cricket and bat at the middle order, adding that he is always willing to do whatever team management and the captain ask of him.

“I don’t know about all formats, right now my focus is on this ODI series. Yes, I’ll be doing the same role. I’ll be wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. After that, yes, I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches.”

Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul. PC- BCCI
Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“I’ve always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So  I’m happy to do whatever the management, coach, and captain ask of me. If that’s the role the team sees me in, I’m happy to do that,” KL Rahul said.

KL Rahul has been a part-time wicket-keeper for the majority of his career, although he has been behind the stumps more frequently in recent years. The Karnataka wicket-keeper batter has a wealth of experience and may be better suited to deal with the obstacles offered by South Africa’s bowling attack.

I Want To Play As Many Games As I Can – KL Rahul

KL Rahul stated that he has always desired to play for his country in all three formats of the game and has been left with many opportunities due to injuries. He also stated that he is willing to play whatever role for the team’s needs, noting that the team comes first.

“Yeah of course, I want to play for the country, I want to play as many games as I can, Unfortunately, I’ve missed a lot of cricket due to injuries. So yeah, I would like to make the most of my time and play as many games as I can whatever the role is”.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“Whatever is expected out of me, I’ve done that throughout my career so far, I don’t think that is going to change, whatever is expected of me. For me, the team always comes first. When we started playing the game one of the first things that was taught to us was it’s a team game,” KL Rahul added.

KL Rahul will captain Team India in the three-match ODI series and also play in the Test against the Proteas. According to speculations, Rahul might make his T20I team as a true wicket-keeper batter option and a lot will depend on his performance in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: It&#8217;s A Big Problem Because When You Think About Mohammed Shami&#8230; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Points Out India&#8217;s Problem Ahead Of South Africa Test Series
SA vs IND: It’s A Big Problem Because When You Think About Mohammed Shami… – Aakash Chopra Points Out India’s Problem Ahead Of South Africa Test Series

Dec 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

Rohit Sharma Likely To Lead India In The Upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Reports
Rohit Sharma Likely To Lead India In The Upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Dec 17, 2023, 3:08 PM

SA vs IND: I&#8217;m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me &#8211; KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket
SA vs IND: I’m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

Dec 17, 2023, 12:44 PM

SA vs IND: I Don&#8217;t Think Being A Captain Affects A Batter&#8217;s Game, It&#8217;s About The Individual Mindset &#8211; Gautam Gambhir
SA vs IND: I Don’t Think Being A Captain Affects A Batter’s Game, It’s About The Individual Mindset – Gautam Gambhir

Dec 17, 2023, 12:13 PM

I Would Choose Sourav Ganguly As My Captain For Sure &#8211; Parthiv Patel Picks His Choice Of Favourite Indian Captain
I Would Choose Sourav Ganguly As My Captain For Sure – Parthiv Patel Picks His Choice Of Favourite Indian Captain

Dec 17, 2023, 11:11 AM

SA vs IND: Explained &#8211; Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday
SA vs IND: Explained – Why South African Team Will Wear Pink Jersey For The First ODI Game Against India On Sunday

Dec 17, 2023, 10:31 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy