SA vs IND: I’m Happy To Do Whatever The Management, Coach And Captain Ask Of Me – KL Rahul On Taking Up Wicket-Keeping Duties In Test Cricket

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has spoken out on taking the wicket-keeping job with the Indian team in the two-match series against South Africa ahead of the first ODI International on Sunday, where he will lead the inexperienced Indian team against a formidable Proteas side.

With KS Bharat out of the picture and Rishabh Pant still out due to injury, KL Rahul’s chances of making it into the playing 11 have boosted significantly in the two-match test series. Rahul will have competition for the wicketkeeper-batter place with Ishan Kishan but the Karnataka batter would get the edge for the spot given his experience in the South African conditions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 1st ODI, KL Rahul is ready to take the challenge of keeping wickers in the test cricket and bat at the middle order, adding that he is always willing to do whatever team management and the captain ask of him.

“I don’t know about all formats, right now my focus is on this ODI series. Yes, I’ll be doing the same role. I’ll be wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. After that, yes, I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches.”

“I’ve always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I’m happy to do whatever the management, coach, and captain ask of me. If that’s the role the team sees me in, I’m happy to do that,” KL Rahul said.

KL Rahul has been a part-time wicket-keeper for the majority of his career, although he has been behind the stumps more frequently in recent years. The Karnataka wicket-keeper batter has a wealth of experience and may be better suited to deal with the obstacles offered by South Africa’s bowling attack.

I Want To Play As Many Games As I Can – KL Rahul

KL Rahul stated that he has always desired to play for his country in all three formats of the game and has been left with many opportunities due to injuries. He also stated that he is willing to play whatever role for the team’s needs, noting that the team comes first.