SA vs IND: In Terms Of Emotions, No One Is Able To Understand – KL Rahul Shares His Opinion On Shortest Test Victory In History

Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is overjoyed with India’s maiden victory against South Africa in Cape Town after the game was completed in less than two days and believes that the game appeared to be a toss that happened just now and the contest was done.

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test. It is India’s second Test series draw on home soil since 2010-11. This was the shortest completed Test match in terms of deliveries bowled, with only 642 balls bowled in the game.

Speaking on Star Sports after the historic victory, KL Rahul was happy with the team’s first victory over South Africa in 2nd game, stating that he was elated with the victory over the host nations and believes that things have happened quickly in the game.

“Obviously, it’s a matter of great happiness that we have won for the first time in Cape Town. This is my third series and every time we come here, we were always in the game, but we ended up losing the Test match when we didn’t bat well in a session. So really happy that we could get this win and very special. In terms of emotions, honestly, no one is able to understand. It seems like the toss happened just now and the match was over,” KL Rahul said.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah was leading the Indian bowling attack in the third innings, taking six wickets to disrupt South Africa’s batting line-up. Team India aggressively reached their target in 12 overs, losing only three wickets.

It Speaks Volumes Of How Much We Enjoy Playing Test Cricket – KL Rahul

KL Rahul said that the team’s loss in Centurion was a huge blow for the Indian side as they were competitive in overseas conditions in the last four to five years. The 31-year-old highlighted the importance of Test cricket and winning outside of India.

“A little planning and a little change in the attitude. We can’t say we weren’t ready in the last Test match. We were ready but it happens at times in Test matches, that the opposition blasts you out of the Test match. We are not used to it. In the last four to five years, we have been a team that’s really competed”.

“We won series outside of India. So weren’t ready for that. It was a huge hit for us. It speaks volumes of how much we enjoy playing Test cricket, how much we value playing for our country, and how much Test victories outside of India mean to us,” KL Rahul added.

It was a must-win game for the Men in Blue, who had never won a Test match in Cape Town before. With their seven-wicket victory on Thursday, India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium.