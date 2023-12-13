SA vs IND: Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Legendary MS Dhoni’s Record In South Africa

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Legendary MS Dhoni’s Record In South Africa

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Legendary MS Dhoni’s Record In South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM

SA vs IND: Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Legendary MS Dhoni&#8217;s Record In South Africa

Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav beat legendary MS Dhoni’s record while batting against South Africa in the 2nd T20 International of the three-match T20 series. The 33-year-old became the first Indian captain to score a fifty against South Africa at the away conditions.

Suryakumar Yadav played an enthralling innings against South Africa in the second T20I. The India captain became the first to hit a T20I half-century against the Proteas in South Africa. The Indian 360-degree batter thereby broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record for the highest score by an Indian skipper in a T20I match in South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav’s performance also contributed to India’s third-highest T20I innings total of 180/7 against South Africa on Tuesday. Yadav came in after India had lost both openers for ducks and produced a counter-attacking innings to get the team out of difficult Positions. Suryakumar Yadav alongside young Indian finisher Rinku Singh kept the runs coming despite wickets dropping at regular intervals.

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav Credits: Twitter

The Mumbai-born batter also passed India legend Virat Kohli to become the joint second-fastest T20I batter with 2000 runs. Yadav is presently the No. 1 batter in T20I cricket, having scored three T20I hundreds in International Cricket.

The Right-handed batter did not have a good ICC World Cup 2023, and he earned a lot of criticism for his performances. The batter has been chastised for not performing well in ODIs, but no one can compete with him in T20Is.

The Mumbaikar was handed the spot in the ODI format of the game after his impressive performance in T20Is. However, he failed to utilize the opportunity to perform for the team but continued his fine form for the Men in Blue in the shorter format of the game and would be a key player for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Reeza Hendricks
Reeza Hendricks Credits: Twitter

Coming into the chase South African batters took advantage of the conditions. Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram didn’t let any of the Indian bowlers settle as they helped South Africa chase down 152 runs in just 13.5 overs after rain forced a 15-overs-per-side contest.

South Africa overcame India by five wickets (DLS) in a rain-soaked second T20I in Gqeberha. The Proteas now have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the series decider on Thursday.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

MS Dhoni

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Suryakumar Yadav

Related Article
SA vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav Extends Lead As No.1 Ranked T20 Batter In ICC Men&#8217;s T20I Batter Rankings
SA vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav Extends Lead As No.1 Ranked T20 Batter In ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings

Dec 13, 2023, 3:41 PM

IPL 2024: He Would Be One Of The First Couple Of Picks&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Injured Star Player To Make It To India&#8217;s 2024 World Cup Squad
IPL 2024: He Would Be One Of The First Couple Of Picks… – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Injured Star Player To Make It To India’s 2024 World Cup Squad

Dec 13, 2023, 2:53 PM

SA vs IND: Reeza Hendricks&#8217; Cover Drive Is Right Up There With Virat Kohli&#8217;s Beautiful One &#8211; Dale Steyn Hails South African Opener For His Impressive Batting
SA vs IND: Reeza Hendricks’ Cover Drive Is Right Up There With Virat Kohli’s Beautiful One – Dale Steyn Hails South African Opener For His Impressive Batting

Dec 13, 2023, 1:59 PM

SA vs IND: &#8220;Sometimes It&#8217;s A Burden Being A Captain&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Dale Steyn Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Fearless Batting Approach
SA vs IND: “Sometimes It’s A Burden Being A Captain…” – Dale Steyn Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Fearless Batting Approach

Dec 13, 2023, 12:12 PM

SA vs IND: Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Legendary MS Dhoni&#8217;s Record In South Africa
SA vs IND: Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Legendary MS Dhoni’s Record In South Africa

Dec 13, 2023, 10:30 AM

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren&#8217;t Going So Well &#8211; Michael Vaughan
IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren’t Going So Well – Michael Vaughan

Dec 12, 2023, 4:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy