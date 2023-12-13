SA vs IND: It Was Just Pure Love From The People That I Met… – Rohit Sharma On Recovering From Heartbreaking Loss To Australia

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma thanked the Indian fans for their immense support and love for the team despite the Men in Blue’s painful loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup final. The Men In Blue played a dominating brand of cricket throughout the tournament giving many memorable moments for the fans before falling short of the well-deserved title.

Throughout the competition, Rohit Sharma stood out as selfless, giving the team a flying start in every game. The defeat was bittersweet for the Indian players, particularly stalwarts such as Kohli, Rohit, and Siraj, who shed tears after their loss to the Australian team. Despite winning all ten matches leading up to the final, they were unable to win the championship.

Rohit Sharma, who was heartbroken after the loss, thanked the supporters for their words of love and motivation following the World Cup Final.

The Indian skipper said that the people continued to shower them with affection and express their gratitude to him in whatever brief moments he came across them during the World Cup and revealed that gives him the motivation to get back and perform for the team at the highest level.

“For me to see, people coming up to me and telling me that they were very proud of the team made me feel good, to a certain extent. Along with them, I was healing because I felt this is the kind of thing that you want to hear”.

“When they understand what the player goes through and do not bring out that frustration and that anger, it means a lot to me. There was no anger, it was just pure love from the people that I met. It gives you the motivation to get back and start working hard and aim for another ultimate prize,” Rohit Sharma said.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma showcased India’s determination to play aggressive cricket by stepping out of his comfort zone. As India’s captain, he laid the groundwork for the middle-order batsmen to seize control of the game and put pressure on the opposing bowling attack early on, allowing the rest of the squad to flourish.

Despite losing the final match against Australia, many people acknowledged India’s outstanding effort. After dominating almost every opponent they faced en route to the championship, the squad won 10 straight games and lost another ICC trophy final despite their strong performance in the league stage.