SA vs IND: It Was Just Pure Love From The People That I Met… – Rohit Sharma On Recovering From Heartbreaking Loss To Australia

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  SA vs IND: It Was Just Pure Love From The People That I Met… – Rohit Sharma On Recovering From Heartbreaking Loss To Australia

SA vs IND: It Was Just Pure Love From The People That I Met… – Rohit Sharma On Recovering From Heartbreaking Loss To Australia

Avinash T
Dec 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma thanked the Indian fans for their immense support and love for the team despite the Men in Blue’s painful loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup final. The Men In Blue played a dominating brand of cricket throughout the tournament giving many memorable moments for the fans before falling short of the well-deserved title.

Throughout the competition, Rohit Sharma stood out as selfless, giving the team a flying start in every game. The defeat was bittersweet for the Indian players, particularly stalwarts such as Kohli, Rohit, and Siraj, who shed tears after their loss to the Australian team. Despite winning all ten matches leading up to the final, they were unable to win the championship.

Rohit Sharma, who was heartbroken after the loss, thanked the supporters for their words of love and motivation following the World Cup Final.

The Indian skipper said that the people continued to shower them with affection and express their gratitude to him in whatever brief moments he came across them during the World Cup and revealed that gives him the motivation to get back and perform for the team at the highest level.

“For me to see, people coming up to me and telling me that they were very proud of the team made me feel good, to a certain extent. Along with them, I was healing because I felt this is the kind of thing that you want to hear”.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“When they understand what the player goes through and do not bring out that frustration and that anger, it means a lot to me. There was no anger, it was just pure love from the people that I met. It gives you the motivation to get back and start working hard and aim for another ultimate prize,” Rohit Sharma said.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma showcased India’s determination to play aggressive cricket by stepping out of his comfort zone. As India’s captain, he laid the groundwork for the middle-order batsmen to seize control of the game and put pressure on the opposing bowling attack early on, allowing the rest of the squad to flourish.

Despite losing the final match against Australia, many people acknowledged India’s outstanding effort. After dominating almost every opponent they faced en route to the championship, the squad won 10 straight games and lost another ICC trophy final despite their strong performance in the league stage.

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2023

