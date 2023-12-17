SA vs IND: It’s A Big Problem Because When You Think About Mohammed Shami… – Aakash Chopra Points Out India’s Problem Ahead Of South Africa Test Series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Mohammed Shami will be a significant miss for India in the two-match test series against South Africa. The Men in Blue is yet to win a Test series on South Africa soil, which is the subcontinent’s last remaining frontier against the Test-playing nations.

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the two-match test series against South Africa due to an injury suffered during the ODI World Cup 2023. Given his brilliant record in overseas conditions, the 33-year-old seamer’s injury would be a major loss for the Men in Blue.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra feels that Mohammed Shami has been a brilliant player for India across the format. He lauded the Bengal pacer for picking up wickets with both new and old balls.

“Mohammed Shami is an amazing player. You are filled with pride with the kind of World Cup he had. He won’t be there. He has an injured ankle. In my opinion, it’s a big problem because when you think about Mohammed Shami, you see wickets with the new and old balls,” Aakash Chopra said.

Mohammed Shami has 229 Test wickets at an amazing 27.71 average. During India’s previous visit in 2021-22, he was the team’s best wicket-taker, picking up 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 21. The Men in Blue lost the series against Proteas 2-1, despite comfortably winning the first test.

His Test Numbers In South Africa Are Also Thumbs-up With Both Hands – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that Test Cricket brings out the best in the Indian veteran pacer, citing his number against South Africa on their own turf and questioning his replacement in the playing 11 for the South Africa test series.

“You have seen his magic in ODIs, but Test brings the best out of him. His Test numbers in South Africa are also thumbs-up with both hands. So we are going to miss you, Mohammed Shami. Who will come in his place will be a big question,” Aakash Chopra added

For the South Africa series, the Men in Blue now have five fast bowlers to pick from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Shami is set to continue his recovery at home for the time being, with the possibility of returning during the England Test series, which begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.