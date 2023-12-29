SA vs IND: It’s Not That We Don’t Know How To Bat Outside India – Rohit Sharma Defends India’s Batting Performance In Overseas Soil

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: It’s Not That We Don’t Know How To Bat Outside India – Rohit Sharma Defends India’s Batting Performance In Overseas Soil

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: It’s Not That We Don’t Know How To Bat Outside India – Rohit Sharma Defends India’s Batting Performance In Overseas Soil

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM

SA vs IND: It&#8217;s Not That We Don&#8217;t Know How To Bat Outside India &#8211; Rohit Sharma Defends India&#8217;s Batting Performance In Overseas Soil

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma played down his team’s poor batting performance in the first of two Tests against South Africa in Centurion. The Men In Blue were dismissed for 245 and 131, suffering an innings and 32-run defeat in one of their worst performances in whites in the Boxing Day Test, which concluded in less than three days.

Apart from KL Rahul’s century in the first innings and Virat Kohli’s determined 76 in the second innings, India failed to put up any significant batting effort. Rohit Sharma managed to score only five runs, while young Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were unable to make a significant contribution. Shreyas Iyer failed to capitalize on his start in the first innings and struggled in the second, falling to the brilliant bowling of the South African pacers.

Speaking after India’s innings defeat in Centurion, Rohit Sharma said it was not fair to dismiss India’s batting unit performance over the years after one failure, pointing out that the same unit had performed well in winning series in Australia and drawing one in England in the previous three years. He also highlighted the team’s batting performances in previous overseas tours.

“Yes, we had a performance like this here. But, don’t forget, what we did in Australia and England. In Australia, we won the series, there our batters stepped up. In England, we drew a series, we shone with both bat and ball.” 

Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“These type of performances happen. It’s not that we don’t know how to bat outside India. At times, oppositions play better than us and win matches. I think that’s what happened here. It’s not like the opposition batted 110 overs and we didn’t bat as many putting together both innings. In the last 4 tours outside India, go and see our records (batting numbers),” Rohit Sharma said.

In their lone batting innings, South Africa scored 408 runs, with Dean Elgar scoring 185 in the penultimate Test at SuperSport Park. He made batting look easy on a difficult pitch, while debutants David Bedingham and Marco Jansen also contributed fifty runs each. In both innings, India batted for 111.5 overs, while South Africa batted for 108.4 overs.

I Think It’s Important To Leave A Loss Like This Right Here And Not Take It To Cape Town – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also stated that he must be present with his players and offer them a shoulder to lean on following such a crushing setback and believes that it is important for the team to leave the loss behind to come back stronger in the 2nd Test.

“Absolutely, that’s the job of a captain (putting pressure). It’s not always going to be happy days on the field for the captain. It’s days like these in which a captain needs to stand up and just get around with the team, more than anything else”.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“For me also, more importantly, thinking too much about this game yes, of course, we are going to analyse what we could have done better. But, I think it’s important to leave a loss like this right here and not take it with us to Cape Town. But, yeah, we can lean from what went wrong,” Rohit Sharma added.

India’s hopes of winning their first series in South Africa were destroyed in three days, and they would be hoping to do better in Cape Town, which will host the New Year’s Test beginning January 3 and the visitors have a chance to tie the two-match series in Cape Town.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: India Penalised Valuable World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Boxing Day Test
SA vs IND: India Penalised Valuable World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Boxing Day Test

Dec 29, 2023, 4:46 PM

SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India&#8217;s Performance In Major Games
SA vs IND: Michael Vaughan Questions India’s Performance In Major Games

Dec 29, 2023, 4:02 PM

SA vs IND: Avesh Khan Added To India&#8217;s Squad For Cape Town Test
SA vs IND: Avesh Khan Added To India’s Squad For Cape Town Test

Dec 29, 2023, 3:34 PM

SA vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Available For 2nd Test Against South Africa In Cape Town &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Available For 2nd Test Against South Africa In Cape Town – Reports

Dec 29, 2023, 3:20 PM

SA vs IND: Cricket South Africa Provides Update On Captain Temba Bavuma&#8217;s Hamstring Injury
SA vs IND: Cricket South Africa Provides Update On Captain Temba Bavuma’s Hamstring Injury

Dec 29, 2023, 1:21 PM

SA vs IND: The Way The Wicket Was Behaving, We Conceded A Lot Of Runs &#8211; Rohit Sharma On India&#8217;s Poor Bowling Performance Against South Africa
SA vs IND: The Way The Wicket Was Behaving, We Conceded A Lot Of Runs – Rohit Sharma On India’s Poor Bowling Performance Against South Africa

Dec 29, 2023, 1:16 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy