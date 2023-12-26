SA vs IND: Our Relation Is Not Limited To Cricket, But Also Off The Field – Ishan Kishan Opens Up On His Friendship With Shubman Gill

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

SA vs IND: Our Relation Is Not Limited To Cricket, But Also Off The Field – Ishan Kishan Opens Up On His Friendship With Shubman Gill

Avinash T
Dec 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM

SA vs IND: Our Relation Is Not Limited To Cricket, But Also Off The Field &#8211; Ishan Kishan Opens Up On His Friendship With Shubman Gill

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan recently spoke about his strong bond with fellow Indian opener Shubman Gill. Both cricketers have represented their country in various formats over the past few years and have emerged as key members of the Indian team.

Despite being emerging talents and potential future openers for India, they have managed to maintain a healthy competition for a spot in the playing XI without letting it affect their off-field friendship.

While Shubman Gill has already cemented his place in the Indian team with his impressive performances, Ishan Kishan is still struggling to secure a spot due to tough competition and his inconsistent performances.

During an interview on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ishan Kishan, who has chosen to withdraw from the South Africa series, revealed that his friendship with Shubman Gill blossomed after they began engaging in various activities together playing for India at various levels.

Kishan also mentioned that in addition to their camaraderie on the cricket field, they enjoy a good friendship off the field.

“Me and Gill are very good friends, and we care for each other as well. We became friends when teams like India A, India B, and India C existed with high-performing players from various states. He was in my team, but I did not get to know when he came to sleep in my room.”

Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan
Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Credits: Twitter

“So, what happened is, whenever we used to go on tour out of India, we used to go eating together and go everywhere together. From there, our friendship became deep. Our relation is not limited to cricket, but also off the field,” Ishan Kishan said.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL), the playful teasing between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill has become a topic of conversation among fans, giving them a glimpse into their unique bond. A viral video captured their joyful camaraderie, which included pokes and playful mocking.

Ishan Kishan signed his first IPL contract with Gujarat in 2017 after making a name for himself as the captain of the Indian U19 World Cup team in 2016 and is considered one of the leading candidates to take up the gloves for India in the future.

Shubman Gill won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2018 U19 World Cup in New Zealand. Following his success, he signed his first IPL deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and later joined the Gujarat Titans. Their impressive performances in the IPL led to their selection in the Indian team for all three formats of the game.

India National Cricket Team

Ishan Kishan

SA vs IND 2023

Shubman Gill

SA vs IND: Our Relation Is Not Limited To Cricket, But Also Off The Field – Ishan Kishan Opens Up On His Friendship With Shubman Gill
SA vs IND: Our Relation Is Not Limited To Cricket, But Also Off The Field – Ishan Kishan Opens Up On His Friendship With Shubman Gill

Dec 26, 2023, 5:23 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Sets His Sights On Legendary MS Dhoni&#8217;s Elite Record Against South Africa In Centurion
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Sets His Sights On Legendary MS Dhoni’s Elite Record Against South Africa In Centurion

Dec 26, 2023, 2:26 PM

SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India&#8217;s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin
SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India’s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Dec 26, 2023, 1:20 PM

SA vs IND: &#8220;The Biggest Threat In The Indian Batting Line-Up&#8221; &#8211; Temba Bavuma On India&#8217;s Key Batter In Two-Match Test Series
SA vs IND: “The Biggest Threat In The Indian Batting Line-Up” – Temba Bavuma On India’s Key Batter In Two-Match Test Series

Dec 26, 2023, 11:31 AM

SA vs IND: I Feel Ravichandran Ashwin Should Play But I Don&#8217;t See That Happening &#8211; Harbhajan Singh On India&#8217;s Playing 11 For The 1st Test Against South Africa
SA vs IND: I Feel Ravichandran Ashwin Should Play But I Don’t See That Happening – Harbhajan Singh On India’s Playing 11 For The 1st Test Against South Africa

Dec 26, 2023, 10:49 AM

SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips
SA vs IND, 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs India Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips

Dec 25, 2023, 3:35 PM

