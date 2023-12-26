SA vs IND: Our Relation Is Not Limited To Cricket, But Also Off The Field – Ishan Kishan Opens Up On His Friendship With Shubman Gill

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan recently spoke about his strong bond with fellow Indian opener Shubman Gill. Both cricketers have represented their country in various formats over the past few years and have emerged as key members of the Indian team.

Despite being emerging talents and potential future openers for India, they have managed to maintain a healthy competition for a spot in the playing XI without letting it affect their off-field friendship.

While Shubman Gill has already cemented his place in the Indian team with his impressive performances, Ishan Kishan is still struggling to secure a spot due to tough competition and his inconsistent performances.

During an interview on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ishan Kishan, who has chosen to withdraw from the South Africa series, revealed that his friendship with Shubman Gill blossomed after they began engaging in various activities together playing for India at various levels.

Kishan also mentioned that in addition to their camaraderie on the cricket field, they enjoy a good friendship off the field.

“Me and Gill are very good friends, and we care for each other as well. We became friends when teams like India A, India B, and India C existed with high-performing players from various states. He was in my team, but I did not get to know when he came to sleep in my room.”

“So, what happened is, whenever we used to go on tour out of India, we used to go eating together and go everywhere together. From there, our friendship became deep. Our relation is not limited to cricket, but also off the field,” Ishan Kishan said.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL), the playful teasing between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill has become a topic of conversation among fans, giving them a glimpse into their unique bond. A viral video captured their joyful camaraderie, which included pokes and playful mocking.

Ishan Kishan signed his first IPL contract with Gujarat in 2017 after making a name for himself as the captain of the Indian U19 World Cup team in 2016 and is considered one of the leading candidates to take up the gloves for India in the future.

Shubman Gill won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2018 U19 World Cup in New Zealand. Following his success, he signed his first IPL deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and later joined the Gujarat Titans. Their impressive performances in the IPL led to their selection in the Indian team for all three formats of the game.