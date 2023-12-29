The Left-handed batter can contribute vital runs batting at lower down the order, he has previously batted at Nos. 6 and 7 in SENA countries. However, with four days remaining till the start of the second Test, he has a good chance of playing and making a difference.

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his accuracy in bowling, which can create wicket-taking opportunities. He can also make good use of any rough he creates, giving opposing batters something new to consider.

With 275 wickets, he is India’s seventh-best Test wicket-taker. He has also been vital with the bat, accumulating over 2800 runs at an average of 36.41 with three hundreds, and could be a valuable addition to the game.