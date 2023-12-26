SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India’s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

sportzwiki logo
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India's Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India’s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Avinash T
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM

SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India&#8217;s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that India might pick only one frontline spinner for their match against South Africa on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion and has chosen all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja over top-ranked Test bowler R Ashwin, considering his superior batting skills.

Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will be part of the playing XI for the first time during India’s multi-format tour to South Africa on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma-led side will resume their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with the upcoming two-game series against hosts South Africa, with crucial points up for grabs.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the conditions in the upcoming match would not aid the spinners, and if it is not a turning pitch, then India should go with a lone spinner. If the pitch is likely to turn a lot, then maybe India might have two spinners, but for now, he suggested Jadeja at No. 7 as the lone spinner.

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

Because it’s not known to be a turning pitch, if it is a rank turner or a pitch that is likely to turn a lot, then maybe India might have two spinners.

“Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. I am picking him ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin because of just his batting contributions in foreign Test matches. So, he becomes that one spinner at No. 7,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Given the green layer on the pitch, it is expected that the Indian Team will field four seamers and a spinner in the 1st match against Proteas. Ravindra Jadeja is India’s preferred spin-bowling all-rounder and has an edge over Ravichandran Ashwin in SENA countries because of his batting ability in lower-down the order.

Let’s Not Forget That Shardul Thakur Got Seven Wickets In The Last Series – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar went on to explain that in the first Test match, India should have an extra batter down the order to provide cushioning to their batting lineup. He also mentioned that Shardul Thakur got seven wickets in the last series in South Africa, which makes him a strong contender for the team.

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur Credits: Twitter

“In the first Test match, you just want your batting to have some cushion of an extra batter down the order. Plus, let’s not forget that Shardul got seven wickets in the last series in South Africa,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

SA vs IND 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar

Shardul Thakur

South Africa National Cricket Team

SA vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar Picks India’s Playing XI For The 1st Test Against South Africa, Prefers Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin

Dec 26, 2023, 1:20 PM

SA vs IND: I Feel Ravichandran Ashwin Should Play But I Don&#8217;t See That Happening &#8211; Harbhajan Singh On India&#8217;s Playing 11 For The 1st Test Against South Africa
SA vs IND: I Feel Ravichandran Ashwin Should Play But I Don’t See That Happening – Harbhajan Singh On India’s Playing 11 For The 1st Test Against South Africa

Dec 26, 2023, 10:49 AM

IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction
IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts Two Australian Stars To Fetch More Than 14 Crores In The Forthcoming IPL Auction

Dec 18, 2023, 1:14 PM

&#8220;We Can Do A Home And Away For The Catch Up Too&#8221; &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin&#8217;s Heart Whelming Response To Nathan Lyon&#8217;s Wish
“We Can Do A Home And Away For The Catch Up Too” – Ravichandran Ashwin’s Heart Whelming Response To Nathan Lyon’s Wish

Dec 14, 2023, 12:16 PM

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Were Crying, Seeing That It Felt Bad &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls The Memories Of World Cup Final Loss
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Were Crying, Seeing That It Felt Bad – Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls The Memories Of World Cup Final Loss

Nov 30, 2023, 4:39 PM

IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling
IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami – Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling

Nov 26, 2023, 12:36 PM

