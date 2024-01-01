SA vs IND: Shubman Gill Was Unstoppable At The Start But Tapered Off Towards The End In Tests – Sunil Gavaskar On Indian Youngster’s Struggle In Test Cricket

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that young Indian batter Shubman Gill has struggled to find his rhythm in Test Cricket despite excelling in ODIs and T20Is. The 24-year-old has been India’s top performer across all formats in 2023.

Shubman Gill possesses a critical skill for International cricket as he has the ability to adapt to various circumstances and pitches. His versatility in all formats is evidenced by his constant performances in many contexts, in any condition.

Speaking on Star Sports, Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan have selected their best performer and breakout star for the Indian squad in 2023. The former Indian opener believes that Shubman Gill has been a phenomenal cricketer across formats for India and lauded Indian players for their impactful performance throughout the year.

“It will be for how he batted in all formats in international cricket. He was unstoppable at the start but tapered off towards the end in Tests, although his performances in ODIs and T20Is were exceptional,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

“There are plenty of contenders. Gill himself, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, for the way he bowled in the Asia Cup final, the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah, and the absolutely incredible batting from Virat Kohli in the World Cup where he scored three centuries and five fifties,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Shubman Gill was the two’s unanimous choice, as they announced on Star Sports on Sunday. In 2023, he was the leading run-scorer, with 2154 runs in 48 matches across all formats, including seven boundaries and 10 fifties. The Punjab opener scored 1584 runs in one-day internationals, averaging 63.36 in 29 games and hitting five hundreds, including a double ton, and nine fifties.

ODI Cricket Seems To Be Perfect Format For Shubman Gill – Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also praised Shubman Gill for his brilliant performance, whom he sees as the future of Indian cricket and believes could emerge as a captaincy candidate soon. The former Indian all-rounder hailed Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul for their brilliance throughout the year.

“The year he had, especially in one-day cricket…for a young player, who is probably the future of Indian cricket, and he has a future in leadership. He was on a century spree this year, his average has been exceptional, and ODI cricket seems to be the perfect format for him.”

“Gill’s name has to be there. Then there is KL Rahul, who averaged over 70 in ODIs this year after returning from injury and also picked up wicketkeeping duties across formats. Not to forget, that century in Centurion from Rahul, which will be remembered for ages. Third is Shami, who was bowling first-change and the sort of comeback he made,” Irfan Pathan said.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah were all instrumental in the team’s ODI World Cup campaign. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj have been the Men In Blue’s incredible performers in 2023, performing across all formats.