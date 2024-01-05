sportzwiki logo
  SA vs IND: Some Really Tough Conditions Throughout, Three-Match Test Series Would Have Been Fantastic – Dean Elgar

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Some Really Tough Conditions Throughout, Three-Match Test Series Would Have Been Fantastic – Dean Elgar

Avinash T
Jan 5, 2024 at 11:29 AM

SA vs IND: Some Really Tough Conditions Throughout, Three-Match Test Series Would Have Been Fantastic &#8211; Dean Elgar

South Africa’s captain Dean Elgar believes that a three-match Test series against India would have been ideal following their defeat in the second test at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The Men In Blue defeated the host nation South Africa by seven wickets to even the two-match Test series.

Many believe that the Three Tests should have been played between India and South Africa as it is a bare minimum required to maintain adequate rivalry between two teams over the years. With the series coming under the World Test Championship cycle, a minimum of three would have been appropriate for the betterment of the format.

After the game against South Africa, Dean Elgar said that he was proud of his performance in his farewell series and that a three-match Test series would have been perfect for the game. South Africa kept their unblemished Test record against India, never losing a home Test series against them.

Dean Elgar
Dean Elgar Credits: Twitter

“I would have liked to do more in this game. Still very proud of my performance I had in Centurion. Nice to contribute to a winning cause. Some really tough conditions throughout. It (3-Test series) would have been fantastic,” Dean Elgar said.

In the first innings, South Africa were knocked out for a meagre 55. India scored 153 in their second innings, with them losing six wickets without scoring a single run. Aiden Markram’s extraordinary century then gave South Africa some credibility and set India a target of 79, which the visitors chased down in the second session on Day 2

Glad That I Don’t Have To Face These Guys Again – Dean Elgar

With South Africa skipper Dean Elgar sharing the Player of the Match trophy alongside pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Dean Elgar joked that he’s relieved he won’t have to face the Indian bowling attack ever again and expressed his gratitude to play against the quality opponents over the years. The Left-handed opener was the leading run-scorer in the two-match Test series, scoring 201 runs.

Rohit Sharma And Dean Elgar Pose With Trophy
Rohit Sharma And Dean Elgar Pose With Trophy Credits: Twitter

“You want to challenge yourself, Bumrah is world-class, he deserves this award. You want to push yourself to limits. Glad that I don’t have to face these guys again. Fond memories. We’ve come a long way. Very grateful to play against these guys. A lot of good memories, I received it (green cap) in 2012, I have missed only one series. It’s got a special place. Only leaves for duty, that’s done and dusted,” Dean Elgar added.

On the second and final day of the game, Jasprit Bumrah took 6/61 in 13.5 overs as India bowled South Africa out for 176 in their second innings. The Indian speedster was brought into the attack from the Wynberg End, which produced more bounce, and he took full use of it to wrap up things for the team.

dean elgar

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

