  SA vs IND: Star Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Took Injections Regularly During World Cup 2023 – Reports

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Star Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Took Injections Regularly During World Cup 2023 – Reports

Avinash T
Dec 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM

Reports from PTI suggest that during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami received regular injections throughout the event. However, the 33-year-old has failed a recent fitness test conducted by the BCCI medical team and missed the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Mohammed Shami has not played since the 2023 World Cup final, where he played through pain due to a chronic heel ailment. Despite his injury, Shami played a key role in the Indian team’s performance throughout the tournament, especially in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

According to the reports, Mohammed Shami has been dealing with chronic heel issues and has been taking injections throughout the World Cup. He has also stated that it may take some time for him to recover from his injury given his age.

“Shami has a chronic left heel issue. A lot of people don’t know that he took injections regularly during World Cup and played the entire tournament through pain, But you must understand that as you grow older, recovery from each niggle or big injury takes that more time.” 

Mohammed Shami delivered his best performance in the first semi-final against New Zealand by taking seven wickets and helping his team reach the final in the 2023 ODI World Cup. This tournament was unique in the sense that the Indian squad did not rely on any single player’s success. A different player was selected as Player of the Match in each match, which highlighted the team’s overall dominance.

The Right-arm-pacer has an impressive record of 229 Test wickets at an average of 27.71. During India’s previous visit in 2021-22, he was the team’s highest wicket-taker, picking up 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 21. Despite winning the first test comfortably, the Men in Blue lost the series to the Proteas 2-1.

However, Shami has been ruled out of the two-match test series against South Africa due to an injury he sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023. This is a significant loss for the Men in Blue, given his outstanding performance in overseas conditions.

The 33-year-old seamer from Bengal will continue his recovery at home, and he may be able to return during the England Test series, which is scheduled to begin on January 25 in Hyderabad.

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

SA vs IND 2023

