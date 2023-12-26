sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: “The Biggest Threat In The Indian Batting Line-Up” – Temba Bavuma On India’s Key Batter In Two-Match Test Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM

SA vs IND: &#8220;The Biggest Threat In The Indian Batting Line-Up&#8221; &#8211; Temba Bavuma On India&#8217;s Key Batter In Two-Match Test Series

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma believes that Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli will pose the biggest threat to his side in the two-match test series against India, starting on Tuesday. The Proteas team will be eager to continue their test series winning record on home soil.

The battle between Virat Kohli and South African pace bowlers could be one of the defining moments of the series, given Kohli’s experience and his impressive record in South African conditions. In his seven test matches in South Africa, the former Indian captain has an excellent record, with 719 runs at an average of 51.35.

During an interview with Star Sports, Temba Bavuma mentioned that Virat Kohli’s experience playing against South Africa makes him a big threat to them and he is an important wicket for the team in the upcoming two-match test series.

Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma Credits: Twitter

“The biggest threat in the Indian batting line-up. Think you obviously can’t rule out a guy like Virat Kohli. He’s played here in South Africa quite a number of times, so he would say that he understands the conditions.” Temba Bavuma said

Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer have never played a Test in South Africa. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have averages of 15.38 and 25.60, respectively, in South African conditions. The Indian batters would be keen on applying themselves in Centurion to post a big total in the match.

It’s Always Great Playing Against Great Players – Kagiso Rabada On Playing Against Virat Kohli

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada believes that playing against a great player like Virat Kohli is always exciting. He expects tough competition between them in the upcoming two-match Test series and anticipates an intense battle against the Indian batting maestro.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“It’s always great playing against great players. Virat is a great player. He’s had quite some success against us, but at the same time, we’ve had success against him. It’s a battle that I look forward to always when you measure yourself up against the best. That’s the reason why you play,” Kagiso Rabada said.

The Men in Blue will play the opening Test against Temba Bavuma’s squad in Centurion on December 26. The second and final match will be contested in Cape Town on January 3rd. In the Rainbow Nation, India won only four Tests out of 23 matches. Much will be expected of the seasoned Indian players to deliver goods for the team in the two-match series against South Africa.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Kagiso Rabada

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

temba bavuma

Virat Kohli

